World

World

Whats's happening in Bangladesh? Real reasons behind Bangladesh crisis

Sheikh Hasina was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term this year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Whats's happening in Bangladesh? Real reasons behind Bangladesh crisis
TRENDING NOW

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned amid violent protests in the country. An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India. But why has anger against Sheikh Hasina been increasing in Bangladesh in the recent past? 

    In recent times, she was also accused of suppressing the Opposition and being a dictator. There was a movement going on in the country for more than a month. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days.

    The movement first started against the quota in jobs for students, but then it turned into widespread anger against the Sheikh Hasina government. People from every section of the society were involved in it. It is believed that the unity of the Opposition played a big role in forcing her to resign. Five reasons which led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

    Suppression of those who expressed dissent

    Hasina's administration has been accused of systematically suppressing opposition voices and dissent. Her long reign in power saw arrests of opposition leaders, crackdowns on freedom of expression and suppression of dissent.

    Democratic norms eroded

    Critics argue that Hasina's government undermined democratic processes and institutions. Elections during her tenure were marred by allegations of rigging and violence.

    Human rights violations

    There have been numerous reports of human rights violations under Hasina's government, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

    Reservation in jobs

    Recently, the Sheikh Hasina government had given quota in jobs to those people whose family members had fought for the independence of the country in 1971. The students protested against this.

    Media censorship

    The Hasina administration has faced criticism for curbing press freedom. Journalists and media outlets critical of the government often faced harassment, legal action, or shutdowns.

