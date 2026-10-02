What went wrong with US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement? Why did USTR warn of 'sticking points'?

India-US trade deal talks are in the final phase, but key issues over tariffs, market access, investment and regulations remain unresolved.

India and the US are close to completing a trade deal, but some important issues are still unresolved, so the agreement is not expected to be signed immediately, according to United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer.

India-US trade deal: USTR warns of 'sticking points'

USTR Jamieson Greer said that both countries have identified a “universe of items that are sticking points”. Greer’s statement comes a day after he met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting.

Greer said negotiations are continuing and suggested that Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi could speak again soon to review the progress. “So we had a very constructive conversation, Minister Goyal and I; our staff is meeting right now, since they’re in the country and we’re here. We are continually trying to finish the trade deal with India. I would characterise it as we say in the U.S., we’re in the short strokes. So I think we’re toward the end of it. The President (Trump) and Prime Minister (Modi) did have a very constructive call yesterday morning, US time,” Greer said during a press briefing.

“At the same time, I don’t think there’s something imminent, but we truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points. We’re working diligently toward them. My sense is that the president, the Prime Minister, may have another call, very soon, on this, just to assess progress in where we are,” he said.

India-US trade: Modi and Trump's phone call

Greer’s comment assumes significance as the talks for the trade deal are ongoing in Washington between the negotiators of the two countries. Both the nations are still negotiating over tariffs, market access, investment restrictions and regulatory barriers. While the US wants greater access for American companies and goods, India is seeking to protect domestic industries and secure better access for its exports to the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on Wednesday about trade, defence, energy and other areas of bilateral cooperation. While their official readouts did not mention the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA), the US legislation remains a concern for India as it could allow tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil or gas.

Meanwhile, the US remains concerned about India’s Russian oil purchases, the Section 301 overcapacity investigation and alleged Chinese transhipment, which reportedly are adding complexity. However, growing Indian investments in the US highlight the expanding economic ties between the two countries.