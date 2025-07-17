What was world Muslim population in 1925? How much has it increased in 100 years? In 2125, there will be ... Muslims

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of Muslims rose 21% between 2010 and 2020, as their number increased from 1.7 billion to 2.0 billion. While the world population grew 10%, during the period, Muslims grew twice as fast as the rest of the world’s population.

What was the world's Muslim population one hundred years ago, in 1925? What is their population at present and what may it be in 2125? The global Muslim population was estimated to be around 200 million in 1925, or about 12% of the world's population. It has registered a phenomenal increase and the Muslim population of the world at present is about 2 billion, about 25% of the world's population. Thus, the religion that was founded in 610 has increased ten times in a hundred years. The beginning of Islam is marked by the first revelation to the Prophet Muhammad at the age of 40.

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of Muslims rose 21% between 2010 and 2020, as their number increased from 1.7 billion to 2.0 billion. While the world population grew 10%, during the period, Muslims grew twice as fast as the rest of the world’s population. Consequently, the Muslim population went up from 24% to 26%. It can be gauged in terms of numbers. The Muslim population in 2010 was 1,65,78,00,000 while that of non-Muslims was 5,34,47,9,000. Ten years later, in 2020, Muslims numbered 2,022,59,0000, while the non-Muslims numbered 5,86,32,20,000. In a nutshell, the number of Muslims increased by 1.8%, while that of non-Muslims decreased by 1.8%.

The US-based research foundation has also said in its report that Muslims grew at a faster rate than the non-Muslim population in every region of the world. There was only one exception. In the Latin America-Caribbean region, where the areas with the smallest Muslim population, the number of Muslims increased by 6%. The number of non-Muslims in this region grew by 10%.

India has 21,30,60,000 Muslims

According to the Pew Research Center, the Muslim population in India is 21,30,60,000 or about 15.% of the total population of the country. However, it constitutes about 10.5% of the world population. The 10 countries with the largest concentration of Muslims are home to a combined 1.3 billion, or 65% of the world’s total Muslim population. According to an estimate, the Muslims will outnumber the Christians in 2100. They will constitute 35% of the world population, 1% more than Christians. There will be 6,70,00,00000 Muslims in the world.