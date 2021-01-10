What was US First Lady Melania Trump doing during Capitol Hill violence? Read here to find out

US First Lady Melania Trump decided against commenting on the January 6 incident during which hundreds of supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump laid siege on the United States Capitol in Washington DC to oppose Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election. As a result of the violent incident, Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump's account citing a "risk of further incitement of violence."

She was slammed by a former close aide for remaining silent over the incident that left five people dead.

Melania Trump last took to Twitter on January 1 to greet people on New Year's eve but has not posted any tweet after that. She tweeted, "Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear!"May 2021 be filled with the blessings of joy, good health & peace throughout the year!"

She was also not spotted in the video footage which surfaced showing some members of the Trump family enjoying a party as rioters gathered outside the Capitol.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned a controversial tell-all memoir about Melania, targeted US First Lady over her "silence and inactions" and launched a scathing attack on her, saying she was "ashamed" to have ever been close to her.

Wolkoff, in the Daily Beast, wrote: "Every single MAGA mob rioter who stormed the US Capitol did so 'at the direction of, and in coordination with' President Trump, and it was an assault on human life and our great democracy. Unfortunately, our president and first lady have little, if any, regard for either. Everyone around them has stoked and massaged their egos and wittingly agreed to the falsehoods and poisonous lies, veiled as truths, that built this house of mirrors."

Wolkoff also accused Melania of using her while the Trumps were working together at the White House.

She added: "I take responsibility for being Melania's enabler, and her using me became the basis of our friendship. I can't believe how blind I was to the depth of her deception and lack of common decency. I wish I could say I was shocked by President Trump's actions, but sadly I can not, or say I don't comprehend Melania's silence and inactions, but pathetically, they are both expected."

The US First Lady was in the East Wing of the White House busy overseeing a photoshoot for a new coffee table book about decorative items she's restored in the president's residence according to a report by CNN.

When asked by aides whether she wanted to release a statement calling for peace and calm, the first lady chose to say nothing and remained silent. Melania Trump has been avoiding the spotlight since a mob of Trump supporters sieged the US Capitol on Wednesday.