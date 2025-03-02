The meeting, meant to discuss a ceasefire with Russia, quickly turned into a shouting match, overshadowing a special gift Zelenskyy had brought for Trump

A dramatic showdown took place at the White House recently as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated argument. The meeting, meant to discuss a ceasefire with Russia, quickly turned into a shouting match, overshadowing a special gift Zelenskyy had brought for Trump—a golden UFC championship belt.

According to reports, the belt, won by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk after defeating British fighter Tyson Fury last year, was meant as a goodwill gesture. However, it barely received any attention as tensions flared. The situation worsened when Zelenskyy’s delegation was asked to leave, their joint press conference was canceled, and even a lavish lunch planned for the event was scrapped.

The meeting had started on a positive note, with Trump and Zelenskyy shaking hands and preparing to sign a rare minerals deal. Trump even joked about Zelenskyy’s military-style outfit.

However, the atmosphere quickly changed when US Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being “thankful” for US support. Zelenskyy’s push for diplomacy seemed to irritate Trump, who snapped, “Don’t tell us what we are going to feel,” after the Ukrainian leader warned that the US might regret not helping Ukraine.

As Trump’s voice rose, he warned Zelenskyy he was “gambling with World War 3.” The Ukrainian leader soon left, leaving the diplomatic rift wider than before.

The heated exchange shocked world leaders. Canada and European allies backed Zelenskyy, while Russia praised Trump’s firm stance. The fallout from this meeting could have serious consequences for US-Ukraine relations and the ongoing war in Eastern Europe.