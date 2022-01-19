What should be the ideal quarantine period after testing positive, present norms

With the entry of the new Omicron variant, scientists across the world are mulling on how long a patient should remain in quarantine. The rising number of cases has led to a slew of questions about the state of the pandemic, including what to do if you test positive for the virus.

Both United States and the United Kingdom have reduced their isolation period for Covid-19 to five days after testing positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for how long people should quarantine or isolate after a possible exposure to Covid-19 or if they test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Earlier this month, CDC backed its week-old guidance for people seeking to end their isolation at five days. Soon the United Kingdom also followed suit. However, what should be the ideal isolation time period, is still a matter of research.

In general, the CDC recommends people isolate for at least five days after they test positive. If after day five their symptoms are improving or they have remained asymptomatic, they can leave isolation and wear a mask around others, the CDC says.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky defended the five-day isolation period decision saying recommendation was based on evidence that the majority of transmissibility lasts in the two days before symptoms and the two to three days after onset.

What study says

Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases published a study on January 5 regarding the new Omicron variant.

It found that patients infected with the Omicron variant shed the virus for much longer period after symptoms emerged.

The study mentions that the amount of viral RNA was highest three to six days after the Omicron symptom onset.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases study also marked the decrease of the virus only after ten days.

This contradicts the recommended five-days quarantine time period by the US and UK national health agencies.

Logic behind reducing quarantine period

One of the reasons for reducing quarantine period for the Omicron variant is the increase in vaccinated people.

It is taking less time from when someone is exposed to Covid-19 virus to potentially develop infection.

It is taking less time to develop symptoms, to know someone may be infectious and taking less time to recover.

Why quarantine period should not be reduced

Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School, England shares a different opinion.

He says that by reducing quarantine period, means running the risk of highly infectious people returning to work or school.

He argues this is not a scientific change or policy based on scientific evidence. It is based on the need to get people back to work.

Present quarantine period around the world

The United States and United Kingdom have reduced their isolation period to five days.

The minimum days of quarantine in most of the countries across the world remains ten days.

Countries like Canada have reduced the quarantine period for vaccinated people to five days.

In India the recommended period of isolation for Covid-19 positive patients is still 14-days.