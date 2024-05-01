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What's slowing the Iran nuclear talks? US State Secy Marco Rubio drops reality check, says they are months away

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, as part of the overall peace talks between the two sides, would be "highly technical" in nature and could take several months to conclude.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 12:21 AM IST

What's slowing the Iran nuclear talks? US State Secy Marco Rubio drops reality check, says they are months away
US State Secy Marco Rubio says the Iran nuclear talks are months away (ANI)
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, as part of the overall peace talks between the two sides, would be "highly technical" in nature and could take several months to conclude. 

Testifying in front of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio indicated that the next phase of discussions would depend on Iran taking specific steps, including reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz under agreed conditions, and the disposition of the highly enriched uranium." 

Phase 2 is they have to commit to very specific negotiations. On the disposition of the highly enriched uranium that still is buried deep in a mountain somewhere...They have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and/or cancellation of enrichment activity in their country," Rubio told lawmakers. 

Rubio stressed that the complexity of the issues involved would require sustained technical engagement over an extended period." Obviously, these are highly technical matters, so I don't think you could work those out in five days. That would require a team of experts to meet over a 30-, 60-, 90-day period and work out the details, but they have to commit to their willingness to do that," Rubio said. 

He further stated that Iran would first need to declare the Strait of Hormuz open, ensure it remains free of tolls, and take steps such as removing naval mines and refraining from targeting commercial vessels.The Secretary of State also clarified that the United States has not offered sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for reopening the strait, adding that any easing of sanctions would be strictly conditional. 

Rubio further acknowledged that Iran still possesses a significant number of drones but noted that the relatively low cost of such technology makes it a persistent and difficult security challenge. 

"This is a pervasive problem around the world. The economics of it are something we have to solve for, but nonetheless, even [Iran's] drone-building capability has been eroded," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Rubio said Iran's so-called "conventional shield" -- referring to its use of missiles and drones to protect its nuclear infrastructure -- has been "substantially eroded" following recent military actions by the US against the Islamic Republic. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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