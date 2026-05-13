Trump-Xi meet: What’s on agenda for Trump's high-stakes Beijing visit? A look at US goals, China’s stance, and American delegation

Trump is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and Ambassador Monica Crowley aboard Air Force One.

During a high-stakes three-day visit to China, US President Donald Trump is likely to discuss several aspects of bilateral ties, with trade as the key agenda item. It is also anticipated that Trump would have a “long talk” with the Chinese leader about Iran.

Trump's visit to China: American delegation

Trump is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and Ambassador Monica Crowley aboard Air Force One. Others accompanying President Trump are White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Beau Harrison, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, and President's Science and Tech Advisor Michael Kratsios. Also aboard Air Force One are Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ross Worthington and Walt Nauta.

Earlier, a White House official said that over a dozen business and tech leaders representing major companies across technology, finance, defence, and consumer sectors would be a part of the American delegation.

The visit will mark Trump's seventh face-to-face meeting with Xi and the first trip by a US President to China since 2017. Also, First Lady Melania Trump will not be accompanying US President Trump to China during this visit, as per the White House.

Trump's visit to China: What's on the agenda?

US President Donald Trump departed for his high-stakes three-day visit to China on Tuesday. With Chinese President Xi Jinping ==, he indicated that trade would be a key topic on the agenda. Before leaving for Beijing, Trump said, “I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control."

Trump described Xi as “a friend” and someone he gets along with, adding, “I think you’re going to see that good things are going to happen.”

Regarding Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump told reporters, “We’re either going to make a deal, or they’re going to be decimated. One way or the other, we win.” On the current ceasefire, Trump said he would be considering its future during his flight to Beijing and “for the next little while”.“We’re going to see what happens,” he said.

According to Al Jazeera reports, Gregory Poling of CSIS said, Trump is not entering his meeting with Xi from a position of strength. He said Beijing believes it has more leverage in trade disputes than expected and sees no need for major structural concessions to the US. Poling noted China views itself as a “rule maker” and cares about global maritime routes. While both the US and China want the strait reopened, Poling said their interests overlap there, but China doesn’t want cooperation on Iran as much as the US does. He concluded that reopening the waterway matters more to the US because “it is not China being humiliated in the strait… It’s the US.”