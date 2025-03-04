The gift bag -- handed out to actors, actresses, and directors nominated in major categories -- is a mix of luxury items, showbiz-inspired goodies, and a way to support the LA wildfire relief efforts.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, some of the Oscar nominees took home the biggest award of their career. But none of them had to leave empty-handed.

Thanks to the "Everyone Wins Nominee Gift Bag," curated by LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets.

Each bag contains over 60 items, including skincare items, wellness products, premium suitcases, and luxury vacation vouchers for the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

LA wildfires victims support

As part of the gift bag, recipients get a one-year membership to Bright Harbor, a disaster recovery service that helps survivors navigate the next steps. Each recipient will receive 10 additional memberships “that they can gift freely to friends, family, neighbors, even fans who might have lost their home in the LA fire."

How much is the bag worth

According to Distinctive Assets, the bags also serve as a way to promote small businesses, minority-owned brands, and companies that give back to the community.

The fancy Oscars gift bag is reportedly worth more than USD 217,000 or approximately Rs 1.9 crore.