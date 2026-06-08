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What’s happening between Israel and Iran: Gaza Crossings shut, missiles fired, Trump tells Netanyahu 'Don't retaliate'

Israel shut crossings into Gaza late Sunday night, including Kerem Shalom, the main entry point for humanitarian aid. COGAT called it a “necessary security measure” due to the spike in tensions with Iran.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

What’s happening between Israel and Iran: Gaza Crossings shut, missiles fired, Trump tells Netanyahu 'Don't retaliate'
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Iran and Israel exchanged fresh threats Monday after Tehran fired missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Israel vowed to deepen attacks on Lebanon, while Iran warned of further action if the strikes continued, as per Al Jazeera reports.

Iran and Israel conflict; Gaza crossing shut, Trump tells Netanyahu not to retaliate

Israel shut crossings into Gaza late Sunday night, including Kerem Shalom, the main entry point for humanitarian aid. COGAT called it a “necessary security measure” due to the spike in tensions with Iran. The agency said sufficient aid had entered since the April 8 ceasefire and insisted the closure “will not affect the humanitarian situation” in Gaza. Israel had imposed a similar closure in February at the start of its conflict with Iran, reopening crossings days later.

Monday’s missile barrage marked Iran’s first direct attack on Israel since the April 8 ceasefire. Sirens sounded across Israel as the IDF detected incoming missiles. Defence systems intercepted the threat, the IAF confirmed. No casualties or damage were reported, according to Euro News. The Home Front Command pushed alerts to mobile phones in affected areas, telling residents to enter protected spaces and remain there until an explicit all-clear, according to reports. 

The Embassy of Iran in India on Monday issued a stern warning to Israel following repeated attacks on southern Lebanon, saying that "devastating operations will be launched against the regime and its supporters."In a post on X, the Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya said the 'aggressive Zionist regime,' backed by the US and amid global silence, has violated the ceasefire and used banned weapons, including phosphorus munitions, committing war crimes.

Iran's diplomatic actions, Airport closed

Immediately after launching missiles, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a flurry of calls. He spoke with Pakistani mediators, Qatar, Egypt, France, the UK, and Turkiye, per Al Jazeera. Tehran is signalling the Beirut strikes were a “red line” that forced its response, while also telling world capitals it remains open for diplomacy.

Netanyahu had a phone call with Trump, per a US official to Axios/ToI, where the US President said he was calling to tell Netanyahu "not to retaliate" to Iran's missiles.  "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal". The said deal was close for Mon/Tue/Wed, but the attack "certainly not going to help negotiations" Trump messages Iran as per CNN/Fox.

The escalation triggered airspace closures. Iran closed airspace over its western region “until further notice” citing safety assessments, per IRNA. Iraq sealed its airspace for 72 hours. Syria temporarily shut its southern airspace for 12 hours and suspended flights at Damascus Airport. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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