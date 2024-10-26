The Indian embassy is in a constant touch with the German government regarding baby Ariha Shah's custody with the latter, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

The Indian embassy is in a constant touch with the German government regarding baby Ariha Shah's custody with the latter, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday, i.e., October 25.

Misri further stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised his concern over the issue before his German counterpart.

"The case of Ariha Shah who is in Germany under foster has been followed very closely by us at various levels. Our Embassy in Berlin has taken it up with the German side. When EAM was in Germany he raised it strongly with his counterpart. I can confirm it was raised during the meeting as well today," Misri said while addressing a press conference.

He further emphasised that the Indian government had impressed upon its German counterpart that the "Indian child growing up in an environment which is not her religious, cultural and linguistic environment is not natural".

"We have impressed upon the German side that an Indian child growing up in an environment which is not her religious, cultural and linguistic environment is not natural. The Chancellor assured the PM that he was closely following this issue. I am sure the two sides will remain in touch through ongoing multiple channels," Vikram Misri said.

What is the case?

Ariha Shah, 3, has been in foster care in Germany since 2021. The baby was accidentally hurt by her grandmother when she was seven months old, following which the German authorities took her away. Shah's parents later approached the Indian government to address the matter.

The External Affairs Ministry has constantly voiced its concern over the issue. Moreover, the German Embassy in New Delhi has acknowledged the case, with Ambassador Philipp Ackermann affirming Germany’s commitment to the well-being of the kid.

With inputs from ANI.