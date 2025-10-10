What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash prize would be worth Rs...

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, crushing the long-time wish of US President Donald Trump. After her victory, Machado will get many things as part of her award. She is the leader of the Venezuelan opposition party, Vente Venezuela.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, crushing the long-time wish of US President Donald Trump. The 58-year-old leader is known as the 'Iron Lady' of Venezuela. On X, the Nobel Prize committee wrote, 'The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.'
Machado is the leader of the Venezuelan opposition party, Vente Venezuela. She campaigns for transparent democracy, liberal economic reforms, including the privatisation of state-owned enterprises such as PDVSA, Venezuela’s oil company. She also works for the creation of welfare programmes to help the country’s poorest.
She has been banned for a period of 15 years by the Venezuelan government for alleged corruption charges for her support to international sanctions during the Venezuelan crisis. In the last presidential election, he was replaced by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the candidate.
According to the Nobel Foundation, this year the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will get a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (SEK)—which is approximately USD 1 million (Rs 8.7 crore). The value of this monetary award comes from the returns on Alfred Nobel’s endowment, established over a century ago.
Apart from the cash award, Maria Corina Machado will also take home a gold medal, a diploma, and the long-lasting global recognition that comes with the world’s most prestigious humanitarian award.