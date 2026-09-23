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What new danger could ships face while crossing Strait of Hormuz as Iran tightens rules?

Iran has approved fresh penalties for vessels violating its Strait of Hormuz rules. Know more about the proposed Bill and what ships could face for violations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

What new danger could ships face while crossing Strait of Hormuz as Iran tightens rules?
Strait of Hormuz is responsible for one-fifth of the world's energy supplies. (AI-Generated)
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Ever since the Middle East conflict commenced in February, the Strait of Hormuz has been a major point of concern, as the crucial waterway is responsible for 20 percent of the world's energy supplies. In recent months, Iran has been dominating the region by closing Hormuz, while the United States has used a blockade in the region to stop Tehran from making commercial use of the passage.

Now, Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has approved a proposal which will impose penalties for vessels violating Iranian transit regulations in the Strait of Hormuz.

What could happen to ships violating Iran’s rules?

The Commission has approved Articles 13, 14 and 15 of the 'Strategic Action to Ensure Security and Development of the Strait of Hormuz' Bill on Tuesday, which allow authorities to take up to 20 percent of a violating ship's cargo or recover the same amount in money. The ship could also be held until the required fines and penalties are paid.

Apart from this, special court branches would be established to deal with cases related to such violations, which would include judges and experts familiar with maritime and international sea law.

Is the Bill implemented?

The proposal is not yet a law and still needs further approval. This means the new penalties are not immediately applicable, as the Commission must first complete the Bill before it goes to the Iranian Parliament for a vote.

After it's passed in Parliament, it would then be reviewed by the Constitutional Council.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, while addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, warned Iran of military action if a peace deal is not reached soon. ''I've a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them no to?, Trump said.

For those unversed, the Strait of Hormuz has become a major issue in the confrontation between Iran and the US.

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