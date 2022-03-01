What mystery symbols on buildings and tanks in Ukraine mean?

Amid the escalation of war between Ukraine and Russia, the appearance of some mystery symbols on the buildings or on the tanks in Ukraine has sparked suspicions that Russia my be preparing to launch a big aerial assault. Images of the symbols began to spread on social media leading to panic.

Cross mark was seen on many buildings of Ukraine which has led to an atmosphere of fear among people. There is a cross mark inside the shell, which people believe is a danger mark. A warning has been issued in this regard from Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (DSSZZI). It asked citizens to cover any such symbols if they find them on their buildings.

Russia has allegedly made these marks on many buildings for the air strike. According to reports, the people of Ukraine have been asked to keep an eye on such marks. They have been advised that as soon as they see such a mark on a building, they should move to a safer place from there.

According to Ukrainian experts, these marks are being used by the Russian army. Various structures in the capital, including some high-rise buildings, have been painted with red and orange crosshairs, with certain symbols only visible under UV light.

"City authorities are appealing to residents of high-rise buildings who have access to the roof to urgently check the rooftops for symbols. In case any marks are found, please cover them up with dirt or something else," DSSZZI wrote in a Facebook post.

V symbols on tanks in Ukraine

People were stunned when V was seen written on the tanks and helicopters of Belarus. Footage of a Belarus helicopter went viral on social media, in which V was written.

The video was shared by Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan. In this, the V on the helicopter was clearly visible. It was claimed V is written on vehicles coming from Belarus to Russia.

Belarus is supporting Russia in this war. War experts say, whichever gun or helicopter is coming to Russia from Belarus in view of the war, V is written on them.

Z markings on Russian tanks

Several Russian military trucks with the symbol 'Z' in white were seen parading near the border ahead of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

It was also spotted on an array of military vehicles, at times inside a triangle or a square, near the city of Belgorod in Russia, less than 20 miles from Ukrainian border.

Symbols such as a white triangle with two lines on either side, red triangles, white circles, white triangles and white slashes have also been spotted on some vehicles.

Most observers suggest the markings are identifying signals to fellow Russian troops in order to avoid being victimised by friendly fire.

Others have speculated that the markings could identify what company the vehicles are a part of or where they are supposed to be headed in the event of an invasion.