What may transpire between Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif when they meet on UNGA sidelines? Asim Munir also to be present

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir are most likely to meet US President Donald Trump in New York this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

What will transpire between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when they meet in New York this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting? Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will also be present during the meeting. This will be his second meeting with the US president in two months. According to Pakistan-based Geo News, the US president has shown keen interest in strengthening bilateral relations and mutually beneficial trade ties.

Pakistan-US Trade Ties

It is interesting to note that Donald Trump imposed 19 per cent base tariffs on Pakistan. He slapped India with a punitive 25 per cent additional tariff for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariff of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariff to 50 per cent. Reports suggest that the two leaders are most likely to discuss many issues, including the recent floods in Pakistan and Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha. They may also discuss relations with India. The meeting will take place at a time when the Pakistan-US ties are improving after a lull. Donald Trump has claimed many times that he mediated in the talks between India and Pakistan and forced the leadership of the two countries to agree to a ceasefire in May. India rejected the claim and said that there was no mediation in the ceasefire talks.

Ishaq Dar talks to Marco Rubio

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday. If media reports are to be believed, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US ties across diverse areas of cooperation. Earlier in July, they met, after which Islamabad and Washington announced a trade agreement aimed at expanding market access, attracting investment, and reducing tariffs, particularly on Pakistani exports to the US.