What led US to scrap off Trump-Putin meet in Budapest? Here what we know

The Budapest meeting was intended to advance peace negotiations, but plans for the summit were ultimately shelved.

The United States has called off a planned summit in Budapest between President US Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow sent a memo to Washington reaffirming its uncompromising stance on Ukraine, a Financial Times report said. The decision followed what sources described as a “tense” conversation between the two nations’ top diplomats.

Trump: ‘Not going to waste time’

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he would not meet Putin unless he was convinced that a tangible peace deal to end the Russia–Ukraine war was within reach. The conflict will enter its fifth year in February.

“I need to know we’re actually going to make a deal. I’m not going to waste my time,” Trump said, expressing disappointment with Russia’s recent position despite maintaining that he has “always had a great relationship” with Putin.

Trump-Putin last met in Alaska

The two leaders last met on August 15 in Alaska, a meeting described by both sides as constructive. However, renewed missile and drone attacks in Ukraine overnight—killing at least four people and injuring 20—highlight the ongoing devastation and lack of progress toward peace.

With agency inputs