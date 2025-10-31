What led US to scrap off Trump-Putin meet in Budapest? Here what we know

IND vs AUS: Why India, Australia players are wearing black armbands in 2nd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground?
THIS forgotten genius fought CV Raman, became India's first woman PhD degree holder, could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn't due too...
'Jungle raaj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025? Three murders spark row as PM Modi slams Lalu-Rabri rule
November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia clash at MCG?
Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet
Rs 40,500 Crore Shockwave: Armenia rushes to India for fighter jets after Azerbaijan's massive Pakistan purchase
New COVID-19 virus in wild 'moustached' bats detected in Brazil? SHOCKING report says, 'it has been silently spreading...'
November 2025 smartphone launches: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro and more exciting upcoming releases
BAD news for Disney and sports fans as THESE channels face major blackout on YouTube TV due to...
WORLD
The Budapest meeting was intended to advance peace negotiations, but plans for the summit were ultimately shelved.
The United States has called off a planned summit in Budapest between President US Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Moscow sent a memo to Washington reaffirming its uncompromising stance on Ukraine, a Financial Times report said. The decision followed what sources described as a “tense” conversation between the two nations’ top diplomats.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he would not meet Putin unless he was convinced that a tangible peace deal to end the Russia–Ukraine war was within reach. The conflict will enter its fifth year in February.
The Budapest meeting was intended to advance peace negotiations, but plans for the summit were ultimately shelved.
“I need to know we’re actually going to make a deal. I’m not going to waste my time,” Trump said, expressing disappointment with Russia’s recent position despite maintaining that he has “always had a great relationship” with Putin.
The two leaders last met on August 15 in Alaska, a meeting described by both sides as constructive. However, renewed missile and drone attacks in Ukraine overnight—killing at least four people and injuring 20—highlight the ongoing devastation and lack of progress toward peace.
With agency inputs