Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list

Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer

Pawan Singh breaks his silence on touching Anjali Raghav 'inappropriately', apologises to Haryanvi actress: 'Koi bhi...'

Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant 're-wears' wedding suit in Ganpati utsav celebrations, watch viral video

What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?

Rahul Dravid Net Worth: Rs 10 crore bungalow, Rs 1.5 crore car, know how much former RR coach earned from coaching, endorsements

Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check state-wise list here

Sara Tendulkar swears by THIS one skincare routine for her glowing and flawless skin

Festivals in September 2025: Full list of holidays across India

Mach 5 speed, 1,500 km range: Why Rudram-IV is India's ultimate weapon?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ji Chang-Wook to Park Min-Young: K-drama actors who lost weight for their characters

From Ji Chang-Wook to Park Min-Young: K-drama actors who lost weight for their c

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone

Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer

Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?

Xiao He, a highly specialised service robot, provides multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities. What is its purpose in SCO summit today?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to be held  in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.The summit is poised to be a landmark event, bringing together leaders from over 20 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This largest-ever SCO summit aims to showcase innovation, technology, and cooperation. A humanoid robot, Xiao He, has been positioned to provide multilingual support, answering queries and assisting journalists in multiple languages.

Who is Xiao He?

The  Xiao He is a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, it provides multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities. The humanoid robot said, "My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers. My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration,” it told ANI. 

Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit. Xiao He said, "Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media... The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone..."

SCO summit

Established in 2001, SCO has now developed into one of the world's largest regional organisations. Its full member states include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer states. PM Modi was on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit and hoped that India-Japan ties scale to newer heights in the coming times. In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"
The PM will arrive in Tianjin for the SCO Summit. During his visit to China, PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings: one with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and another with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out
Honey Singh ditches popular award show, cancels performance, leaves Punjab venue at last moment due to..: 'He was persistent in getting his own..'
Honey Singh ditches popular award show, cancels performance, leaves Punjab venue
PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting: 'Vishwas, Samman aur Samvedanshilta' as key to India-China ties |10 points
PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting: 10 key happenings
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan
Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50
Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE