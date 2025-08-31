What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?

Xiao He, a highly specialised service robot, provides multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities. What is its purpose in SCO summit today?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.The summit is poised to be a landmark event, bringing together leaders from over 20 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This largest-ever SCO summit aims to showcase innovation, technology, and cooperation. A humanoid robot, Xiao He, has been positioned to provide multilingual support, answering queries and assisting journalists in multiple languages.

Who is Xiao He?

The Xiao He is a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, it provides multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities. The humanoid robot said, "My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers. My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration,” it told ANI.

Highlighting its proficiency in three languages, it also provided details of the arrangements at the summit. Xiao He said, "Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media... The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone..."

SCO summit

Established in 2001, SCO has now developed into one of the world's largest regional organisations. Its full member states include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer states. PM Modi was on a two-day official visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit and hoped that India-Japan ties scale to newer heights in the coming times. In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"

The PM will arrive in Tianjin for the SCO Summit. During his visit to China, PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings: one with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and another with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from ANI)