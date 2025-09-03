Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is World Liberty Financial? Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency that made billions on its debut trade, know what sets it apart

US President Donald Trump’s family has recently launched a cryptocurrency, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which turned massive profits, increasing Trump and his family’s wealth. The digital-asset company co-founded by Donald Trump and his sons Eric, Donald Jr. and Barron started its public trading.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

What is World Liberty Financial? Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency that made billions on its debut trade, know what sets it apart
World Liberty Financial turned massive profits on its debut trading, increasing Trump and his family’s wealth.
US President Donald Trump’s family has recently launched a cryptocurrency, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which turned massive profits, increasing Trump and his family’s wealth. The digital-asset company co-founded by Donald Trump and his sons Eric, Donald Jr. and Barron started its public trading with its WLFI token raising the value of Donald Trump and his sons’ holdings at around USD 5 billion.

Initially the coin rose briefly to about 40 cents before coming down 48% to 21 cents and later maintained itself at roughly 23 cents, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Even after the dip, the family’s stake of 22.5 billion WLFI tokens has attained a value near to USD 5 billion. However, the President’s family is restricted to sale the holdings as it is bound by the company’s rules.

WLFI debuted this week at around USD 0.22 on major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, a BBC report said. Prices have already dropped by about 50% since Monday’s launch, though many early investors still stand to profit.

ALSO READ: What is CoinDCX? Indian cryptocurrency exchange hit by massive cyberattack, loses whopping Rs...

What is the restriction on Trump’s cryptocurrency?

It was while Donald Trump was campaigning for the presidential election in 2024 that WLFI was launched. Trump faced criticism due to the timing of the launch as it raised questions regarding the conflicts of interest as being the president he could form crypto regulations in his favour. In its early days, the World Liberty Financial sold tokens to investors but restricted them from selling them. In July 2025, investors allowed initial buyers through a vote to sell their holdings up to 20%, but restricted Trump family to do so.

What is WLFI?

The WLFI allows its holders voting rights on governance issues for the company, but it cautions them against its use as an investment medium. The company also issues USD1, a stablecoin linked to the US dollar.

WLFI marked its debut at around USD 0.22 on top exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, said a report by BBC. Since its launch on Monday, the prices have gone down by 50%, despite this, many early investors are likely to make a profit.

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump celebrated the launch as “a huge moment for the future of money,” writing, “We’re setting a new standard for financial freedom; built on trust, speed, and US values.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
