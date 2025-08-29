What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'

Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'
United States President Donald Trump recently announced steep tariffs against India -- 25 percent plus an additional 25 percent -- citing its crude oil business with Russia. Initially, he announced a "25 percent tariff plus penalty" on India for engaging in business with Russia, as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war".
President Trump, once again, announced an additional 25 percent tariff against India. Well, this time? Again, citing his hackneyed claims that New Delhi is causing the war to escalate as it continues to buy oil from Moscow. While economists started scratching their heads over what the real cause of Trump's "frustration" against India is, here's what a US financial services firm has said.
According to Jefferies, the underlying cause behind Trump's steep tariffs against India seems to be New Delhi's reluctance to allow him to claim credit for the ceasefire with Islamabad during Operation Sindoor, back in May. While Trump has been obsessing over the Nobel Peace Prize, New Delhi's stance on the ceasefire effectively dismisses his claims.
The report by Jefferies also mentioned that Trump's "personal pique" was behind the US imposing an unprecedented 50% tariff on India -- the highest on any country except for Brazil. "Tariffs are primarily the consequence of the American president's personal pique that he was not allowed to play a role in seeking to end the long-running acrimony between India and Pakistan," the report said.
India has, time and again, maintained that the ceasefire with neighbour Pakistan was achieved through direct talks with the country's DGMO and that no third party was involved in the mediation. The US President, on the other hand, has repeatedly claimed that it was he who stepped in, threatened the two countries in the name of trade, and caused the war to stop which could have "gone nuclear".
Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs took effect on Wednesday, i.e., August 27. Meanwhile, India has clarified its stance, undercoring that it will not compromise on the interests of farmers and fishermen. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed he would "never compromise" the interests of the country's farmers. "Modi will stand like a wall for the farmers. I will not abandon my farmers. Farmers contribute a lot to our economy, they have made India top producer of several commodities," he had said.