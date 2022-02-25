What is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Know all about urban legend of ace fighter pilot giving Ukrainians hope

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into Ukraine and on Friday laid siege to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the urban legend of the ace fighter pilot - 'Ghost of Kyiv' - is currently acting as Ukranians' hope.

The reports about the 'Ghost of Kyiv' - a fighter jet that has allegedly shot down six Russian aircraft - is a hope that the Ukrainians are holding on to. The videos of the 'Ghost of Kyiv' are currently going viral and being shared massively on social media. A lot of people on Twitter are calling the pilot "first European Ace since World War II".

For the unversed, an 'ace' is a pilot who has shot down five or more aircraft during combat, according to aerial warfare technology. Although, there is no confirmation about the presence of the 'Ghost of Kyiv', but, the photos and videos are surely motivating Ukrainians to not lose hope and fight back.

Meanwhile, Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that has shocked the world.

Ukrainian officials said a Russian aircraft had been shot down and crashed into a building in Kyiv overnight, setting it ablaze and injuring eight people.