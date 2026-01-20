What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent's comments come at a time when tensions have risen between the US and its European allies over Greenland, with the issue sparking a wider debate on transatlantic security and the future of NATO.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent spoke about NATO and European defence spending on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday amid tensions over Greenland. Commenting on the state of the transatlantic alliance, Bessent said: "The NATO alliance is very safe, sound -- and thanks to President Trump, it's never been more secure." Linking NATO's security outlook to the issue of burden-sharing, he said: "The Europeans have been spending the money on social welfare, on roads, on education, and it's time for them to pay more, which they have agreed to do."

Bessent's comments come at a time when tensions have risen between the US and its European allies over Greenland, with the issue sparking a wider debate on transatlantic security and the future of NATO. "I would say exactly what I said after liberation day last April...when when the president imposed tariff levels on the whole world. I'd tell everyone sit back, take a deep breath, do not retaliate, do not retaliate. The president will be here tomorrow, and he will get his message across...And by the way, this has been in the minds of American presidents for more than 150 years," the US official said when he was questioned about the US' position on Greenland.

On Sunday, Bessent had dismissed what he called a "false choice" between annexing Greenland and the future of NATO. In an interview with NBC News, Bessent responded to concerns raised by European allies over Greenland, with The Hill reporting that leaders in Europe have warned that any move by the US to annex the semiautonomous Danish territory in the Arctic could "destroy NATO." The interview came after Trump increased pressure on European allies to back his bid to acquire Greenland, announcing new tariffs on Denmark and several other NATO members. Trump said the tariffs would be "payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland."

EC president warns Trump

As the Greenland issue continues to draw sharp reactions from leaders in Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday warned the US against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies, calling it a "mistake" and saying that such a move could hurt long-standing partnerships. "The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake especially between long-standing allies," she said at the WEF in Davos. Von der Leyen's remarks came after Trump's comments on Monday, when he said he would "100 percent" proceed with plans to impose tariffs on European countries unless a deal over Greenland is reached.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).