FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP

‘Culture of greed and disrespect’: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta’s tragic death, WATCH video

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab

What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'

The Raja Saab box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy crashes and burns, fails to earn even Rs 1 crore

India-Bangladesh ties plunge, New Delhi to withdraw diplomats' families over security concerns

DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump marks one year in office in his second term

After cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal gets back to work, announces new film with Shreyas Talpade

Why is Zakir Khan taking an extended break? Comedian says he will 'sort health and other things'

Who is Deeya Yadav? 16-year-old DC player who became youngest WPL debutant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP

‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global tr

What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'

What is future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Trump aide says...

The Raja Saab box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy crashes and burns, fails to earn even Rs 1 crore

The Raja Saab box office day 12: Prabhas film fails to earn even Rs 1 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

HomeWorld

WORLD

What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent's comments come at a time when tensions have risen between the US and its European allies over Greenland, with the issue sparking a wider debate on transatlantic security and the future of NATO.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 12:09 AM IST

What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'
United States President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent spoke about NATO and European defence spending on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday amid tensions over Greenland. Commenting on the state of the transatlantic alliance, Bessent said: "The NATO alliance is very safe, sound -- and thanks to President Trump, it's never been more secure." Linking NATO's security outlook to the issue of burden-sharing, he said: "The Europeans have been spending the money on social welfare, on roads, on education, and it's time for them to pay more, which they have agreed to do."

Bessent's comments come at a time when tensions have risen between the US and its European allies over Greenland, with the issue sparking a wider debate on transatlantic security and the future of NATO. "I would say exactly what I said after liberation day last April...when when the president imposed tariff levels on the whole world. I'd tell everyone sit back, take a deep breath, do not retaliate, do not retaliate. The president will be here tomorrow, and he will get his message across...And by the way, this has been in the minds of American presidents for more than 150 years," the US official said when he was questioned about the US' position on Greenland.

On Sunday, Bessent had dismissed what he called a "false choice" between annexing Greenland and the future of NATO. In an interview with NBC News, Bessent responded to concerns raised by European allies over Greenland, with The Hill reporting that leaders in Europe have warned that any move by the US to annex the semiautonomous Danish territory in the Arctic could "destroy NATO." The interview came after Trump increased pressure on European allies to back his bid to acquire Greenland, announcing new tariffs on Denmark and several other NATO members. Trump said the tariffs would be "payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland."

EC president warns Trump

As the Greenland issue continues to draw sharp reactions from leaders in Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday warned the US against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies, calling it a "mistake" and saying that such a move could hurt long-standing partnerships. "The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake especially between long-standing allies," she said at the WEF in Davos. Von der Leyen's remarks came after Trump's comments on Monday, when he said he would "100 percent" proceed with plans to impose tariffs on European countries unless a deal over Greenland is reached.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP
‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global tr
‘Culture of greed and disrespect’: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta’s tragic death, WATCH video
‘Culture of greed and disrespect’: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Noida te
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab
MSVPG box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline
What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'
What is future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Trump aide says...
The Raja Saab box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy crashes and burns, fails to earn even Rs 1 crore
The Raja Saab box office day 12: Prabhas film fails to earn even Rs 1 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement