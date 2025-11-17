What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, lone survivor identified; know about his miraculous death escape
WORLD
India has released a statement regarding the recent verdict in Bangladesh, saying New Delhi remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina news: Bangladesh has urged India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she was sentenced to death for her role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year. Dhaka said New Delhi was obliged to do so under an extradition treaty. Hasina had fled Bangladesh after violent student protests last year. She has been in India since then.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released a statement regarding the recent verdict in Bangladesh, saying New Delhi remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh. "India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains commited to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," reads the statement
On 28 January 2013, India and Bangladesh signed an extradition treaty when Sheikh Hasina was in power. As per Article 6 (The Political Offence Exception) of the treaty, extradition may be refused if the offence of which it is requested is an offence of a political character. The treaty mentioned a list of offences which shall not be regarded as offences of a political character. These include manslaughter, murder and culpable homicide.