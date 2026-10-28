What is Super Intelligence? Will it replace AI in US?

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will ban the terms “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in relevant federal documents and replace them with “Super Intelligence” and “SI”.

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to ban the use of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in relevant federal government documents.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why The Wall Street Journal continues to use the term and argued that “Super Intelligence” would better describe the capabilities of advanced technology.

“When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be,” Trump said.

He added, “In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, ‘AI/Artificial Intelligence,’ in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Executive order directs terminology change

Trump’s announcement follows an executive order signed by him on September 30 titled “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence”. The order directs federal departments and agencies to replace “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in official communications and operations, where legally permitted.

The revised terms are to be used in government correspondence, public communications, official websites, reports and administrative policy documents. Previously issued regulations, government contracts, grants and historical archival records will not be changed retroactively.

Why Trump wants to replace ‘AI’

The executive order says advances in technology have moved beyond the original framework used to describe artificial intelligence. It argues that today's advanced systems do more than imitate or automate specific aspects of human intelligence. According to the order, they increasingly expand human creativity and capabilities across areas such as science and medicine.

The administration says the term “Super Intelligence” better reflects these developments.

New legal definition also proposed

The order gives the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology 60 days to submit proposed legislative language to Congress. The proposal will seek to establish a federal statutory definition of “Super Intelligence” and recommend changes to existing laws.

Trump meets top tech leaders

The move comes after Trump hosted leading technology executives at the White House for discussions on technological development and the safe development of advanced systems. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jensen Huang were among the technology leaders involved in the discussions.

Trump described the sector's growth as unprecedented, while industry leaders stressed the importance of cooperation and safety.

The proposed terminology change would mark a major shift in how the US government describes advanced technology across its federal operations.