What is Stratus, new COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across the globe? Here's what we know so far

A new Covid-19 variant named XFG, also known as "Stratus", is spreading quickly across the world, raising concerns among health experts. The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed XFG as one of seven variants currently under monitoring.

XFG is a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant and was first detected in Canada. It carries several mutations in its spike protein, which is the part of the virus that helps it infect human cells. According to a report published in The Lancet, the first known sample of XFG was collected on January 27.

XFG is a recombinant variant, meaning it was formed when a person was infected with two different Covid-19 variants at the same time. In this case, XFG developed from a mix of the LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 variants. Recombinant variants are identified with an “X” at the beginning of their names.

As of June 22, a total of 1,648 genome sequences of XFG from 38 countries have been uploaded to the global GISAID database, which tracks Covid-19 mutations. The variant is spreading especially fast in several countries in the South-East Asia Region. Some countries are also seeing a rise in hospitalisations linked to this variant.

So far, there is no evidence that XFG causes more severe illness than previous variants. Like other Omicron variants, it appears to result in mild symptoms that mostly affect the upper respiratory system. The WHO has assessed the global public health risk of XFG as low.

However, The Lancet report highlights that XFG has a strong ability to escape the immune system, which could make it more difficult for the body to fight off infection and allow the virus to spread more easily.

Despite this, WHO says that the vaccines currently in use are still expected to provide protection against both severe illness and symptoms caused by XFG.

XFG has officially been labelled as a “Variant Under Monitoring,” which means health authorities are keeping a close watch on its behaviour and potential impact.