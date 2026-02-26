FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'

'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms

Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties

'One day, I missed her': Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for wife Rashmika Mandanna, posts love filled official wedding pictures

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area

Ileana D’Cruz speaks out against unrealistic beauty standards, defends Rihanna after online trolling: 'Bloody infuriating'

World

WORLD

What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each

Four Indian American researchers have been selected as 2026 Sloan Research Fellows, one of the most prestigious early-career honors in science, mathematics and engineering.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

In a proud moment in science and innovation, four Indian American researchers have been selected 2026 Sloan Research Fellows, one of the most prestigious early-career honors in science, mathematics and engineering. The annual Sloan Research Fellowship program, conducted every year by the Alfred P Sloan Foundation, recognises distinguished early-career scholars whose work exudes exceptional creativity and potential to produce transformative research.  

The Fellows are awarded a two-year, USD 75,000 fellowship to support their independent research work by offering funds that can kickstart exceptional innovation in fundamental science and technology. 

The 2026 Fellows who have been honoured are, Aayush Jain, Arun Kumar Kuchibhotla and Aditi Raghunathan, all from Carnegie Mellon University, along with Anand Natarajan from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They have been selected among 126 Sloan Fellows which highlights the growing significance of Indian-origin researchers in cutting-edge scientific fields of computing, artificial intelligence, cryptography and quantum information and shaping the future of technology and information.  

What is the Sloan Fellowship? 

The Sloan Research Fellowship was founded in 1955 and is one of the oldest and most revered programs promoting young scientific talent in the United States and Canada. Why this is considered to be early career honours is because it aims to identify the exceptional talent in researchers at a “critical stage” in their careers, those who have the potential to become leaders in their fields. Their selection is based on an extensive nomination process including peer scientists, who are careful in selecting only those researchers with remarkable potential and impactful work.  

In the past, some of the Sloan Fellows have even won Nobel Prizes, Fields Medals, Turing Awards and other top honours.  

Who are the 4 Sloan Fellows? 

1. Aayush Jain- Cryptography and Secure Computation 

Ayush Jain is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, and his research is based on the mathematical foundations of modern cryptography, the area that involves secure digital communication. His research focuses on computational hardness assumptions that underpin modern encryption and seek to enhance the long-term security of cryptographic systems. With this extensive work, Jain’s research may potentially ensure digital infrastructure is strengthened against evolving cyber threats.  

2. Arun Kumar Kuchibhotla - Statistics and Predictive Learning 

Arun is the Associate Professor in the Department of Statistics and Data Science at Carnegie Mellon, who generates advanced statistical techniques that resolve fundamental challenges in uncertainty quantification and predictive learning. His work is crucial in fields like machine learning, where understanding prediction accuracy and reliability matters deeply. 

3. Aditi Raghunathan - Safe and Trustworthy AI 

 Aditi Raghunathan, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon, is working on one of the most important challenges in contemporary times: Trustworthy and reliable artificial intelligence. Her research focuses on identifying areas where AI systems render useless and devising methods to strengthen them and make them reliable in real-world environments. 

4. Anand Natarajan- Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence 

is an Associate Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and serves as a principal investigator at both the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab. His research focuses on quantum complexity theory, which studies the efficiency and feasibility of computation in quantum environments. Through the analysis of how quantum systems process information and interact, his work aims to understand the fundamental limits and potential of quantum computing while connecting theoretical computer science with the development of next-generation quantum technologies.

