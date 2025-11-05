What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair, becomes New York’s youngest and first Muslim Mayor, marking a milestone for Indian-American political rise. He enriches the Samosa Caucus.

Muslim politician of Indian origin, Zohran Mamdani, has been elected the Mayor of New York, one of the wealthiest and most iconic cities in the world. At the age of 34, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair became the youngest member of a growing and increasingly influential Indian-American community. Its members hold elected office in the US, at the state or federal level. Called the Samosa Caucus, there is a group of six lawmakers in the US House of Representatives who share Indian heritage. Besides, there are also federal appointees like Vivek Ramaswamy and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Samosa Caucus

Dalip Singh Saund was the first lawmaker of Indian origin. He was elected from California in 1957. The number increased slowly and steadily. Bobby Jindal was elected from Louisiana in 2005. But Amerish 'Ami' Bera's election seemed to get the ball rolling after he was elected in 2013. Ro Khanna, also a Dem from California, joined them in 2015. Two years later, Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, increased the Samosa Caucus to three. By 2020, there were five: Pramila Jayapal and Shri Thanedar, Democrats too, were elected from Washington and Michigan. Democrat Suhas Subramanyam will follow two terms in the Virginia legislature with his debut in the House on January 1, 2026.

(Amerish 'Ami' Bera became a US lawmaker in 2013.)

Indian-Americans in US politics

Besides, there are Kamala Harris and Bobby Jindal, who have Indian roots or heritage but choose not to identify themselves as such. The number of Indian-Americans in state legislatures jumped by 400 per cent; from fewer than 10 in 2013 to nearly 50 today in 2025. Ghazala Hashmi, an Indian-origin Democrat, was elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia on November 5, 2025. She is the first Muslim and first South Asian in the state Senate.

Zohran Mamdani becomes New York Mayor

Two other Indian-Americans were in the electoral races. Satish Garimella contested for Mayor of Morrisville in North Carolina, while Dini Ajmani tried to replace Ravi Bhalla, another Indian-American, as Mayor of Hoboken in New Jersey. Bhalla is running for the state legislature. The US states with sizeable Indian-American populations, like New Jersey, California, Texas, Illinois, and New York, have significant representation.