FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what it reads

Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban, aiming for tobacco-free future

Rahul Gandhi's explosive 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana, claims 'Brazilian model voted 22 times as Seema, Sweety and more'

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'

Pakistan breaks its silence on Donald Trump's claim on nuclear testing, says this about conducting tests

Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna join forces for 'Mom 2'; makers say their chemistry 'feels just right'

Bihar Election 2025: 32% of phase one candidates have criminal records, says ADR

Historic win for India origin leaders in America: Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Ghazala Hashmi in Virginia, Aftab Purewal in Ohia secures major victory

Mira Nair's FIRST reaction to son Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayor win: 'You beauty'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what it reads

Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what

Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban, aiming for tobacco-free future

Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

What is Samosa Caucus? How Zohran Mamdani symbolizes rise of Indian-Americans?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeWorld

WORLD

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?

Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair, becomes New York’s youngest and first Muslim Mayor, marking a milestone for Indian-American political rise. He enriches the Samosa Caucus.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?
Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Muslim politician of Indian origin, Zohran Mamdani, has been elected the Mayor of New York, one of the wealthiest and most iconic cities in the world. At the age of 34, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair became the youngest member of a growing and increasingly influential Indian-American community. Its members hold elected office in the US,  at the state or federal level. Called the Samosa Caucus, there is a group of six lawmakers in the US House of Representatives who share Indian heritage. Besides, there are also federal appointees like Vivek Ramaswamy and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Samosa Caucus

Dalip Singh Saund was the first lawmaker of Indian origin. He was elected from California in 1957. The number increased slowly and steadily. Bobby Jindal was elected from Louisiana in 2005. But Amerish 'Ami' Bera's election seemed to get the ball rolling after he was elected in 2013. Ro Khanna, also a Dem from California, joined them in 2015. Two years later, Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, increased the Samosa Caucus to three. By 2020, there were five: Pramila Jayapal and Shri Thanedar, Democrats too, were elected from Washington and Michigan. Democrat Suhas Subramanyam will follow two terms in the Virginia legislature with his debut in the House on January 1, 2026. 

(Amerish 'Ami' Bera became a US lawmaker in 2013.)

Indian-Americans in US politics

Besides, there are Kamala Harris and Bobby Jindal, who have Indian roots or heritage but choose not to identify themselves as such. The number of Indian-Americans in state legislatures jumped by 400 per cent; from fewer than 10 in 2013 to nearly 50 today in 2025. Ghazala Hashmi, an Indian-origin Democrat, was elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia on November 5, 2025. She is the first Muslim and first South Asian in the state Senate.

Zohran Mamdani becomes New York Mayor

Two other Indian-Americans were in the electoral races. Satish Garimella contested for Mayor of Morrisville in North Carolina, while Dini Ajmani tried to replace Ravi Bhalla, another Indian-American, as Mayor of Hoboken in New Jersey. Bhalla is running for the state legislature. The US states with sizeable Indian-American populations, like New Jersey, California, Texas, Illinois, and New York, have significant representation. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what it reads
Harmanpreet Kaur inks history, celebrates World Cup 2025 with tattoo, know what
Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban, aiming for tobacco-free future
Maldives becomes world's first nation to impose generational smoking ban
Rahul Gandhi's explosive 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana, claims 'Brazilian model voted 22 times as Seema, Sweety and more'
Rahul Gandhi's explosive 'Hydrogen Bomb' on Haryana, claims 'Brazilian model vot
What is Samosa Caucus? How does Zohran Mamdani symbolise rise of Indian-Americans in US politics?
What is Samosa Caucus? How Zohran Mamdani symbolizes rise of Indian-Americans?
Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh keeps getting benched : 'Trying different...'
Coach Morne Morkel finally BREAKS silence on why India's leading T20I wicket-tak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE