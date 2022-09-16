Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

What is Samarkand, where PM Modi reached for SCO Summit 2022, famous for?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's cultural capital, on Thursday evening to take part in the SCO Summit 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

What is Samarkand, where PM Modi reached for SCO Summit 2022, famous for?
Reuters Photo

The 22nd Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO-CoHS) is set to commence on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Samarkand on Thursday evening to take part in the SCO Summit. 

What is Samarkand famous for? 

The name comes from Sogdian Samar means "stone, rock" and Kand meaning "fort, town."

Located in southeastern Uzbekistan, in the Zarefshan River valley, Samarkand is Uzbekistan's cultural capital and has been an integral part of world culture for more than two and a half millennia. The city of Samarkand is located in the Zerafshan River valley, in north-eastern Uzbekistan.

The city is full of natural resources and the settlement in the region dates back to 1,500 BC. Samarkand is one of the most important sites on the Silk Routes traversing Central Asia.

READ | SCO Summit 2022: From terrorism to climate change, know key issues to be discussed by India in Samarkand

The state and official language in Samarkand, as in all Uzbekistan, is the Uzbek language. As in the rest of Uzbekistan, the Russian language is the second official language in Samarkand.

Samarkand, since ancient times, has been widely known for its craft production, with a citadel and strong fortifications. Even today, silk weaving and the production and trade of textiles remain one of the city’s major industries. 

According to an article on UNESCO, "The ancient city of Samarkand seems to have been a crucible of cultures and religions. An archaeological reserve in the northeast of Samarkand, known as Afrasiab, the site of the ancient city, contains numerous indications of a diverse medieval society."

Meanwhile, the SCO Summit 2022, was launched in Shanghai in June 2001 and has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

READ | Ukraine finds 440 bodies in mass grave, Zelenskyy compares it with Bucha massacre

Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia will be attending as Observer Nations with the process of registration of Belarus membership in the SCO. Azerbaijan, Armenian, and Turkey will be attending as dialogue partners, as well Turkmenistan, the only Central Asian Republic not a member of the SCO.

A host of other countries will be attending in various capacities. The SCO is set to sign memorandums with Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia designating them as dialogue partners.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.