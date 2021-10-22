What is Salmonella outbreak due to which over 650 people have fallen sick in US

More than 650 people across 37 states in the United States have fallen sick due to a salmonella outbreak. The outbreak has been traced to onions imported from Chihuahua in Mexico.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued alerts to people to throw away any whole red, white and yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.

"Interviews with sick people show that 75% of people ate or possibly ate raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onions before they became sick," the CDC said in a statement.

According to CDC, at least 129 people have been hospitalised with the infection so far. However, the good news is that there have been no fatalities as of now from the outbreak.

Reports suggest most of the salmonella outbreak cases were reported in the month of August and September and largely from Texas and Oklahoma province of the US.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation into the outbreak, along with the CDC and local authorities. "We will provide updates as we learn more," FDA said.

What is Salmonella outbreak?

Salmonella infection or Salmonellosis is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract and causes gastronomical illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in some cases, it may also cause typhoid fever or paratyphoid fever.

Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through feces. Humans become infected mostly through contaminated water or food.

Most people with Salmonella infection have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

Some strains of the bacteria can also cause infection in urine, blood, bones, joints or the nervous system (spinal fluid and brain) and can cause severe disease.