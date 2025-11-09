FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

After Australia's Perth concert, Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh threats by Khalistani goons to disrupt New Zealand event, Punjabi superstar reacts

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeWorld

WORLD

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

S1 is headquartered in Pakistani capital Islamabad, and a majority of its terror activities are funded by drug money, the report said. The unit's personnel and trainers are experts in making all types of bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 09:07 PM IST

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it
Pak-based terrorists had attacked Kashmir in April this year.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A secret unit in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has played a key role in executing terror attacks in India over the years. The unit is known as S1 or Subversion 1, NDTV reported citing sources, who described it as the biggest driver behind the forces of cross-border terrorism. It is headed by a Colonel of the Pakistani Army, while two ranking officers look after active operations. The two officers are codenamed Gazi 1 and Gazi 2.

S1 is headquartered in Pakistani capital Islamabad, and a majority of its terror activities are funded by drug money, the report said. The unit's personnel and trainers are experts in making all types of bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They can also handle a wide range of small arms. S1 is believed to have detailed maps of most places in India. Reportedly, the unit has been operating for the last 25 years, though India's security agencies only recently decoded the entire range of its activities.

S1 is also said to be connected with all terror groups operating out of Pakistan. Its personnel have been spotted at terror training camps of major groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The report said they blend in by sporting long beards and wearing ethnic clothes. The S1 has reportedly trained thousands of terrorists over the last two decades. The unit happens to be so secretive that many terror groups do not know their trainers are from the S1.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India
Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore
Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to...
Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE