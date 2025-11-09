What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

S1 is headquartered in Pakistani capital Islamabad, and a majority of its terror activities are funded by drug money, the report said. The unit's personnel and trainers are experts in making all types of bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A secret unit in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has played a key role in executing terror attacks in India over the years. The unit is known as S1 or Subversion 1, NDTV reported citing sources, who described it as the biggest driver behind the forces of cross-border terrorism. It is headed by a Colonel of the Pakistani Army, while two ranking officers look after active operations. The two officers are codenamed Gazi 1 and Gazi 2.

S1 is headquartered in Pakistani capital Islamabad, and a majority of its terror activities are funded by drug money, the report said. The unit's personnel and trainers are experts in making all types of bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They can also handle a wide range of small arms. S1 is believed to have detailed maps of most places in India. Reportedly, the unit has been operating for the last 25 years, though India's security agencies only recently decoded the entire range of its activities.

S1 is also said to be connected with all terror groups operating out of Pakistan. Its personnel have been spotted at terror training camps of major groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The report said they blend in by sporting long beards and wearing ethnic clothes. The S1 has reportedly trained thousands of terrorists over the last two decades. The unit happens to be so secretive that many terror groups do not know their trainers are from the S1.