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What is rotten in US society? Women raped inside; people outside cheered, shouted, 'When's my turn?' and 'Let me in'

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a fraternity bathroom at the University of Chicago while men outside cheered.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

What is rotten in US society? Women raped inside; people outside cheered, shouted, 'When's my turn?' and 'Let me in'
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A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a locked bathroom at a University of Chicago fraternity party while men outside cheered, "When's my turn?" It is the second such scandal at an elite US university after the Cornell allegations.

What happened at the party

The alleged assault occurred at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in Hyde Park during a party promoted on Instagram. The victim, a non-University of Chicago student, attended the event with her friend Mia Lara. Lara reported that while they were dancing in the basement, the victim began kissing a man and then went missing. 

While searching the house, Lara said she found a small group of men cheering outside a locked basement bathroom door. They were saying things like, "When's it my turn?" and "I want to go in there." Shortly before 2 a.m., Lara forced her way into the bathroom. She told the Times she found her friend undressed and sitting on the floor, slumped against a wall, with her underwear pulled down. A man, who was also not a university student, had his hands on the woman's wrists as she shouted, "Make it stop" and "Get me out of here." Lara later chased the man outside the house and accused him of assaulting her friend. He allegedly replied, "She wanted to."

Also read: Why did Nepal's PM Balen Shah choose India, not China, for his first foreign visit?

Investigation and reactions

University of Chicago authorities said on Tuesday they had identified a "person of interest" and barred the individual from campus. No arrests have been made so far. Chicago police said they are investigating the allegations. The survivor was receiving treatment at a hospital. A spokesperson for Alpha Epsilon Pi's national organisation said the suspect was not a member of the university chapter. "We do not believe that any AEPi members were involved in this horrible act, nor were they complicit in it," spokesperson Jonathan Pierce said.

In an Instagram statement, the chapter said it was "deeply disturbed" by the assault on October 10th and condemned it. It said a sober monitor was alerted, members responded and stayed with the victim until police arrived, and the party was shut down immediately.

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