What is RM 70 Vampire MLRS? Used by Cambodia against Thailand, capable of firing 40 rockets in 20 secs, it is developed by...

Thailand-Cambodia clash: The Royal Cambodian Army attacked Thailand with RM-70 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) on Thursday, 24th July 2025. This is the latest among the series of global conflicts and wars plaguing the world in the last few years. The conflict between the two Southeast Asian nations started with the border dispute around the Preah Vihear Temple and Ta Muen Thom ruins situated on the borders between the two neighbouring countries which are linked with the French mappings done during 1907. The Thailand-Cambodia border clash has claimed at least 12 lives so far.

What is RM 70 Vampire MLRS?

At 8.20 am, Cambodia opened fire toward the Moo Pa Thailand military base, about 200 metres east of the Ta Muen Thom ruins, the 2nd Army Region. Around 09:40 am, Cambodia attacked with 122mm rockets from an RM-70 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), which landed near the Don Tuan temple in Sisaket province. It is a powerful weapon system which was developed by Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic and Slovakia) in 1970.

How powerful is RM 70 MLRS?

The RM-70 Vampire is mounted on a Tatra T813 8x8 truck and equipped with 40 rocket tubes and is capable of firing 40 rockets in 20 seconds. The rocket system has an effective range of 20-40 km as it uses 9M22U rockets. Though low in accuracy, the RM 70 is designed to destroy a wider area. It weighs 33 tons and has additional space for 40 rockets for reloading. Its cabins are fully armored and so protect the crew from bullets and shrapnel. Cambodia’s arsenal includes 36 RM-70 systems, which it imported from Czechoslovakia in 1980.

Highly lethal or explosive warheads are attached to RM-70 122mm rockets (such as 9M22U). These rockets are highly destructive as they spread fire over a large area which can cause massive destruction to buildings, vehicles, and people. The digital fire control system (RM-70 Vampire) enables accurate targeting even at night.

What’s going on between Cambodia and Thailand

The Thai military said it has deployed six F-16 fighter jets to the Kap Choeng district in Surin province - an area near the border of the two countries. According to a report in The Nation, two Thai soldiers have been injured from supporting fire in the area around Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province. The areas affected by the clashes include Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Kwai Temple, Chong Bok, Preah Vihear, Chong An Ma, and Chong Chom. Both sides have accused each other of initiating the hostilities along the disputed border. On Friday morning, Cambodian forces fired small arms and heavy weapons on Thailand.