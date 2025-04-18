Prophet Muhammed established the Riyasat-e-Madina or the State of Medina, in Islam’s holy city of Medina in 622 AD. It was considered as the perfect model of an ideal Islamic society, based on the principles of unity, justice, and welfare of its citizens.

Amid deepening economic and political crisis Army Chief General Asim Munir called on to establish Riyasat-e-Madina in Pakistan. He urged to set up this form of polity in the Islamic nation at a time when the country is facing terrorism and separatist movements in the restive province of Balochistan. Addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention on April 15 in Islamabad, the Army chief asserted that Pakistan is the only nation established based on the Kalima, and must be run according to the principles laid down by the Prophet in the Sahifa Madina (the Constitution of Medina).

What is Riyasat-e-Madina?

Riyasat-e-Madina ensures certain inalienable rights and access to free and fair justice, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or other distinctions. It claims to promote an atmosphere of religious harmony among Muslims, Jews, Christians and others, all of whom are free to practice their respective religions as per their own scriptures and practices.

Sahifa Medina

At the same time, Riyasat-e-Madina also talks about a set of duties for citizens and includes a mandatory system of charity, a type of tax, which would be used to take care of the poor and the needy. Additionally, the Sahifa Medina advocates a strong administrative and policing structure to maintain peace and justice in the state.

However, General Asim Munir is not the first person to urge to set up Riyasat-e-Madina in the Islamic nation. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also advocated ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’, in 2022. Praising the system, he talked about establishing a new Pakistan based on the principles of the first Islamic state founded by Prophet Muhammed in Medina during the early years of Islam.