What is 'Project Firewall'? Trump's new policy aimed at preventing 'abuse of H-1B visas', details here

The US Department of Labor, on Friday, i.e., September 19, launched Project Firewall, a high-profile initiative aimed at policing the H-1B visa programme. The decision came in parallel with President Donald Trump's decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on all H-1B visa applicants. Let's discuss.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

What is 'Project Firewall'? Trump's new policy aimed at preventing 'abuse of H-1B visas', details here
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
The US Department of Labor, on Friday, i.e., September 19, launched Project Firewall, a high-profile initiative aimed at policing the H-1B visa programme. The decision came in parallel with President Donald Trump's decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on all H-1B visa applicants. 

A proclamation, titled ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’ was signed by the US President. It said that while the H1B visa programme was brought into effect to invite temporary workers into the United States to "perform additive, high-skilled functions", it has been deliberately "exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor". As Trump's order came into the spotlight, several tech firms in the US sent caution notices to their employees, advising them to stay in America. 

"..Launching Project Firewall will help us ensure no employers are abusing H-1B visas at the expense of our workforce,” US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer stated. Here's everything you need to know about Project Firewall. 

What is Project Firewall?

Project Firewall aims to prevent what the Trump administration described as "abuse of the H-1B system". Employers are now required to prioritise American workers instead of hiring foreign professionals. In case violations occur, the Department of Labour will hold the company responsible for fraud, wage suppression, and favouring foreign hires over US candidates. The order will take effect from September 21, 2025. 

Moreover, the Department of Labour will personally approve investigations into employers suspected of H-1B visa abuse. "The days of employers abusing H-1B Visas are over. Introducing PROJECT FIREWALL—our plan to ensure high-skilled jobs go to AMERICANS FIRST", the Department of Labor wrote on 'X'. 

The enforcement of 'Project Firewall' may include secretaryially certified probes, coordination with other federal agencies, and review of hiring and wage practices. Employers found in violation with the new policy will face penalties and restrictions on hiring foreign candidates. 

ALSO READ | Trump announces H-1B visa fee: Rules, exemptions, legal challenges and all FAQs answered

 

