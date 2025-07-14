What is Patriot missile system? Will it be game-changer in Russia-Ukraine War? Is it better than India-owned S-400?

What are patriot missiles? Can it stop all Russian missiles and drones from reaching their targets inside Ukraine and make it impregnable? Is it better than the Russia-made and India-owned S-400 air defense system?

After Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed the US pressure of agreeing to a ceasefire treaty with Ukraine, Donald Trump announced that send patriot missiles to Kyiv to bolster its defence so that Moscow could be brought to its knees. The interceptor missiles may be sent to be a game-changer and bring a paradigm shift in the internecine war between the two neighbours. What are patriot missiles? Can it stop all Russian missiles and drones from reaching their targets inside Ukraine and make it impregnable? Essentially, it is a surface-to-air missile that can identify, locate, engage, and destroy an airborne target before it reaches its intended destination.

Structure of Patriot system

Manufactured by the US defence firm Raytheon, the Patriot system has four major operational functions: communications, command and control, radar surveillance, and missile guidance. It is fitted with the fire control section consisting of a radar set, an engagement control station, an antenna mast group, an electric power plant and if equipped, truck- or trailer-mounted launchers.

How does Patriot system work?

After the patriot system is activated, its AN/MPQ-65 Radar detects

the hostile aircraft or missiles. The radar examines the track's size, speed, altitude, and heading, and decides whether or not it is a legitimate track or "clutter" created by RF interference. The operators examine the speed, altitude and heading of the track. The radar continues tracking the target and uploads intercept information to the PAC-3 missiles, which are now outbound to intercept.

Ukraine receives Patriot missile system

The Patriot missile system has proved its worth and 18 countries operate it at present. After Russia captured Crimea in 2014, the demand for this missile system increased and Romania, Poland, and Sweden signed deals with the US to purchase it. The U.S. European Command announced that would send two Patriot air defense systems to Poland. Poland asked Germany to send the Patriots to Ukraine, but Berlin declined. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy talked personally to the then-US President Joe Biden in November 2023 for a potential transfer of the systems. Biden announced in December 2023 that the US would send a Patriot battery to Ukraine. He also said that it would take "months" to train the "dozens" of soldiers needed to operate the system.

According to a German government website, the country had delivered a Patriot system to Ukraine. The US delivered a second Patriot battery on April 27. Washington delivered an additional Patriot battery to Ukraine on December 13 after the Ukrainian crew had completed training in Germany. In total, Ukraine has three Patriot batteries. It will get more.

Patriot vs S-400

Experts believe Patriot missile systems can be compared with the Russia-made air defense system S-400. However, the S-400 has proved its superiority in the India-Pakistan clashes taking place in May. It can be called a dependable air defence system that did not allow any Pakistani missile or drone to hit its target in India. It has registered a cent per cent success rate.