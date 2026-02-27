FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal; know about the case

Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding

Who is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia student detained by ICE, released after Zohran Mamdani raises case with Donald Trump

US-Iran nuclear talks end with 'significant progress', but deal reamins uncertain, here's all you need to know

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit?

Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer

Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Live Updates: Iran offers to mediate talks after 130 killed in 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Live Updates: Iran offers to mediate talks

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal; know about the case

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal

Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?

Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhs?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

HomeWorld

WORLD

What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against Afghanistan after Afghan Taliban opened fire on its border regions. Airstrikes targeted key military sites in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, with casualties on both sides. Islamabad accuses the Taliban of harbouring insurgent groups, including the TTP.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 11:01 AM IST

What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan has launched a major military operation, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against Afghanistan. The operation follows months of intermittent clashes and accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan is harbouring groups responsible for cross-border attacks. The Pakistani government has labelled the operation as a direct response to what it describes as 'unprovoked firing' from the Afghan Taliban.

What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?

According to Pakistan's information ministry, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which roughly translates to 'wrath for justice', was initiated after the Afghan Taliban reportedly opened fire on multiple locations along the border. The incident took place on Thursday evening in several regions of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur.

The Pakistani Ministry of Defence confirmed that the operation was launched in retaliation, citing two Pakistani security personnel who lost their lives in the cross-border skirmishes. In response, Pakistan claims to have killed 133 Afghan Taliban fighters in the ensuing conflict.

Pakistan Strikes Major Afghan Cities

In the early hours of Friday, Pakistani forces began a series of airstrikes targeting key military sites in Afghanistan, including the capital, Kabul and other significant regions such as Kandahar and Paktia. Pakistani news outlets, including PTV News, reported that the country’s air force successfully destroyed vital military infrastructure, including an ammunition depot in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, confirmed the operation and stated that Pakistan’s military was delivering a robust response to the Afghan Taliban’s aggression. Asif reiterated that Pakistan had made efforts to ensure peace in the region, particularly following the withdrawal of NATO forces, but claimed that the Afghan Taliban had failed to fulfil their responsibilities for regional stability.

Tensions and Accusations Between the Two Countries

The roots of the current conflict lie in Pakistan’s accusations that Afghanistan’s Taliban government is providing sanctuary to groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has waged an ongoing insurgency against the Pakistani state. Pakistan claims that these groups launch attacks on its soil from Afghan territory, a charge that Kabul denies. Afghanistan’s government argues that Pakistan hosts insurgent groups targeting Afghanistan, further complicating the already fraught relations between the two neighbours.

As tensions continue to escalate, Pakistan has declared the situation an “open war,” and Defence Minister Asif warned that Islamabad’s patience had run out. He emphasised that Pakistan had tried to play a constructive role in Afghan peace efforts, including hosting millions of Afghan refugees, but now felt compelled to take strong military action.

The conflict is drawing increasing international attention, as both nations face growing challenges to regional stability.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here
What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afgha
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal; know about the case
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal
Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?
Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhs?
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreelee
Who is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia student detained by ICE, released after Zohran Mamdani raises case with Donald Trump
Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? ICE-held student released
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement