What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against Afghanistan after Afghan Taliban opened fire on its border regions. Airstrikes targeted key military sites in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, with casualties on both sides. Islamabad accuses the Taliban of harbouring insurgent groups, including the TTP.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan has launched a major military operation, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, against Afghanistan. The operation follows months of intermittent clashes and accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan is harbouring groups responsible for cross-border attacks. The Pakistani government has labelled the operation as a direct response to what it describes as 'unprovoked firing' from the Afghan Taliban.

What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?

According to Pakistan's information ministry, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which roughly translates to 'wrath for justice', was initiated after the Afghan Taliban reportedly opened fire on multiple locations along the border. The incident took place on Thursday evening in several regions of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur.

The Pakistani Ministry of Defence confirmed that the operation was launched in retaliation, citing two Pakistani security personnel who lost their lives in the cross-border skirmishes. In response, Pakistan claims to have killed 133 Afghan Taliban fighters in the ensuing conflict.

Pakistan Strikes Major Afghan Cities

In the early hours of Friday, Pakistani forces began a series of airstrikes targeting key military sites in Afghanistan, including the capital, Kabul and other significant regions such as Kandahar and Paktia. Pakistani news outlets, including PTV News, reported that the country’s air force successfully destroyed vital military infrastructure, including an ammunition depot in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, confirmed the operation and stated that Pakistan’s military was delivering a robust response to the Afghan Taliban’s aggression. Asif reiterated that Pakistan had made efforts to ensure peace in the region, particularly following the withdrawal of NATO forces, but claimed that the Afghan Taliban had failed to fulfil their responsibilities for regional stability.

Tensions and Accusations Between the Two Countries

The roots of the current conflict lie in Pakistan’s accusations that Afghanistan’s Taliban government is providing sanctuary to groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has waged an ongoing insurgency against the Pakistani state. Pakistan claims that these groups launch attacks on its soil from Afghan territory, a charge that Kabul denies. Afghanistan’s government argues that Pakistan hosts insurgent groups targeting Afghanistan, further complicating the already fraught relations between the two neighbours.

As tensions continue to escalate, Pakistan has declared the situation an “open war,” and Defence Minister Asif warned that Islamabad’s patience had run out. He emphasised that Pakistan had tried to play a constructive role in Afghan peace efforts, including hosting millions of Afghan refugees, but now felt compelled to take strong military action.

The conflict is drawing increasing international attention, as both nations face growing challenges to regional stability.