What is 'Operation Baam'? Baloch separatist group launches MASSIVE attacks in fight against Pakistan government, here's what we know

A wave of coordinated attacks hit several government installations across Pakistan's restive Balochistan late Tuesday night, July 8. The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) announced the launch of 'Operation Baam' (Dawn), claiming the responsibility of the attacks.

A wave of coordinated attacks hit several government installations across Pakistan's restive Balochistan late Tuesday night, July 8. The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) announced the launch of 'Operation Baam' (Dawn), claiming the responsibility of the attacks.

Although Pakistani authorities are yet to reveal the full scale of the attack, news agency ANI citing local sources reported damages at military checkpoints, communication networks and administrative buildings. As per a report by Pakistani outlet Dawn, explosions occurred in the backyard of the house, injuring residents of Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul and Muhammad Ibrahim. Following the attacks, they were rushed to the District Hospital Turbat for treatment.

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch called the operation a "new dawn in the Baloch national liberation struggle", claiming that the attacks were carefully coordinated to inflict both "human and material losses" on Pakistani security forces.

In a press statement, as reported by ANI, Major Gwahram said, "The resistance has entered a new phase. Operation Baam is designed to demonstrate that Baloch fighters are capable of launching large-scale, synchronised operations across vast geography."

The strikes come as one of the BLF's most extensive and coordinated attacks in recent years. The group has long advocated Baloch rights, accusing Pakistani state of plundering Balochistan’s natural resources while denying its people of basic rights and self-governance.

About BLF

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) is one of the separatist groups fighting against the Pakistani state for more than 20 years. The group seek more control over Balochistan's natural resources and greater political freedom.

Notably, Balochistan is rich in minerals and other natural resources. Yet, it remains poor and underdeveloped. People in the region have long complained about having been treated in unjustified manner by the government.