FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Weeks after Oracle layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook parent Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?

Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post

What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?

Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Modi condoles

Donald Trump warns Iran on blockade, says US took ‘nuclear dust’, vows no nuclear weapon

Gold, silver prices today, April 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'

TCS on Nashik Sexual Harassment FIRs: CEO Krithivasan says no complaints via internal POSH panel

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada power Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win; KKR remain winless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weeks after Oracle layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook parent Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?

Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post

Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post

What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?

What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered this much to Iran for this

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer

HomeWorld

WORLD

What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?

Trump said that the United States will take enriched uranium from Iran as part of ongoing negotiations, citing a potential peace deal under which both would jointly remove the material from Iranian nuclear sites, and it would then be transferred to US territory.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 09:17 AM IST

What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?
What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Among his many claims regarding the deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will take enriched uranium from Iran as part of ongoing negotiations, citing a potential peace deal under which both would jointly remove the material from Iranian nuclear sites and it would then be transferred to US territory. However, Tehran has strongly denied any agreement to transfer nuclear material. 

Trump claims to bring Iran’s enriched uranium to US 

While speaking at the Turning Point USA event here, Trump said the operation would be carried out jointly with lots of excavators. “We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators. We need the biggest excavators you can imagine. But we're going in together with Iran, we're going to get it, and we're going to take it back home to the USA.” 

In his earlier statement, President Trump made similar remarks saying, “The USA will get all nuclear dust...That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form...Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines...They will never have a nuclear weapon.” 

Iran denies Trump’s claims 

Iran has categorically denied all the claims by Trump regarding its nuclear programme. As part of its clarification on Trump’s claims, Iran has also denied that it had “agreed to everything” in talks with Washington, as earlier claimed by the US President. Rejecting US claims that it had agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “"nriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian soil and will not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances,” he was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency, according to Al Jazeera. 

He had earlier clarified there were no remaining “sticking points” in negotiations and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached soon. 

What is Nuclear Dust? 

“Nuclear dust” has been Trump's phrase for Iran's highly enriched uranium that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believed is buried deep underneath the ground following US strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year. Not a scientific word, but it refers to fine radioactive particles created after a nuclear explosion, strike on nuclear facilities,or the destruction of radioactive material, in short, the remnants of a nuclear-related strike or operation. 

Trump has constantly forbidden Iran for “zero enrichment” during nuclear talks with it, especially during renewed negotiations in 2025, when he said the US “will not allow any enrichment of uranium” under a potential deal.  

The US has put this at the core of its talks with Iran with officials reiterating that any agreement must ensure Iran cannot enrich uranium at any level, framing it as essential to preventing nuclear weapons development. 

US to give hefty amount to Iran in return for uranium

According to Axios, as part of US-Iran talks to end the war, an important criterion of the negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear programme is that the US would release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Tehran handing over its stockpile of enriched uranium, according to two US officials and two additional sources briefed on the talks. The US has imformed Iran it would give it $20 billion in return for its stockpile of fissile material. The proposal is one of the ideas on the table for resolving one of the big sticking points in talks: how to remove Iran’s access to 972 pounds of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Weeks after Oracle layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook parent Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?
Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta to sack 8,000 employees, how may it impact India?
Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post
Where is Strait of Iran? See what Donald Trump says in viral social media post
What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?
What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered this much to Iran for this
Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident, flights diverted
Pune Airport runway temporarily shut after IAF aircraft incident
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Modi condoles
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Mod
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer
Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement