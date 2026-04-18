What is 'nuclear dust'? Why has Donald Trump offered $20 billion to Iran for this material?

Trump said that the United States will take enriched uranium from Iran as part of ongoing negotiations, citing a potential peace deal under which both would jointly remove the material from Iranian nuclear sites, and it would then be transferred to US territory.

Among his many claims regarding the deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will take enriched uranium from Iran as part of ongoing negotiations, citing a potential peace deal under which both would jointly remove the material from Iranian nuclear sites and it would then be transferred to US territory. However, Tehran has strongly denied any agreement to transfer nuclear material.

Trump claims to bring Iran’s enriched uranium to US

While speaking at the Turning Point USA event here, Trump said the operation would be carried out jointly with lots of excavators. “We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators. We need the biggest excavators you can imagine. But we're going in together with Iran, we're going to get it, and we're going to take it back home to the USA.”

In his earlier statement, President Trump made similar remarks saying, “The USA will get all nuclear dust...That white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers, those great B-2 bombers, late one evening, seven months ago. No money will exchange hands in any way or form...Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed or is removing all of the sea mines...They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran denies Trump’s claims

Iran has categorically denied all the claims by Trump regarding its nuclear programme. As part of its clarification on Trump’s claims, Iran has also denied that it had “agreed to everything” in talks with Washington, as earlier claimed by the US President. Rejecting US claims that it had agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “"nriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian soil and will not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances,” he was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency, according to Al Jazeera.

He had earlier clarified there were no remaining “sticking points” in negotiations and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached soon.

What is Nuclear Dust?

“Nuclear dust” has been Trump's phrase for Iran's highly enriched uranium that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believed is buried deep underneath the ground following US strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year. Not a scientific word, but it refers to fine radioactive particles created after a nuclear explosion, strike on nuclear facilities,or the destruction of radioactive material, in short, the remnants of a nuclear-related strike or operation.

Trump has constantly forbidden Iran for “zero enrichment” during nuclear talks with it, especially during renewed negotiations in 2025, when he said the US “will not allow any enrichment of uranium” under a potential deal.

The US has put this at the core of its talks with Iran with officials reiterating that any agreement must ensure Iran cannot enrich uranium at any level, framing it as essential to preventing nuclear weapons development.

US to give hefty amount to Iran in return for uranium

According to Axios, as part of US-Iran talks to end the war, an important criterion of the negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear programme is that the US would release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Tehran handing over its stockpile of enriched uranium, according to two US officials and two additional sources briefed on the talks. The US has imformed Iran it would give it $20 billion in return for its stockpile of fissile material. The proposal is one of the ideas on the table for resolving one of the big sticking points in talks: how to remove Iran’s access to 972 pounds of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium.