What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?

Why did US designate Balochistan Liberation Army alias Majeeb Brigade as a terrorist organisation? When was Majeeb Brigade formed?

The United States has designated a Baloch separatist group as a foreign terrorist organisation, the State Department said, a move hailed Tuesday by Pakistani officials. The designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army and its fighting wing, the Majeed Brigade, blamed for deadly attacks in insurgency-hit Balochistan province, coincides with the visit of Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the US.

It also comes less than two weeks after Washington and Islamabad reached a trade agreement expected to allow American firms to help develop Pakistan’s largely untapped oil reserves in resource-rich Balochistan and to lower trade tariffs for Islamabad.

In a statement, the State Department said it is “designating the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and adding the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation.”

What is the BLA and its alias Majeed Brigade?

The BLA was first designated an SDGT in 2019 after several terrorist attacks. The US statement said that, since then, both the group and the Majeed Brigade have claimed responsibility for additional attacks. It also said that in 2024, the BLA claimed responsibility for suicide bombings near the airport in Karachi and in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan. In 2025, the group said it carried out the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding more than 300 passengers hostage, according to the US State Department.

“Today’s action taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to countering terrorism,” the US statement said.

Who is the leader of Majeed Brigade?

Operations of the Majeeb Brigade are overseen by Hammal Rehan. Rehan is in his mid-40s and is reportedly well-educated. He is known to have a command over several languages, including English, Urdu and Persian.

Established in 1974, the Majeed Brigade hogged the headlines on April 27, 2022, when Shari Baloch blew herself in Karachi University's Confucius Institute. She became the first woman suicide bomber in Balochistan's struggle for sovereignty and independence from Pakistan.



Majeed Langove Senior was the group's first suicide bomber who targeted then-Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in August 1974. Bhutto survived the attack, but the Majeed Brigade came to be known for the first time. Majeed Langove Junior was killed in March 2010 in Quetta’s Wahdat Colony as he took command against security forces so that his comrades could escape. Majeed Brigade is named after these two brothers. The group known for its suicide attacks lost its clout due to a lack of money, sophisticated weapons and cadres and remained dormant for eight years.

There was no immediate comment from Balochistan nationalists and separatist groups. Balochistan has long been the scene of insurgency, mostly blamed on groups including the key outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which the US designated a terrorist organisation in 2019. The province is also home to militants linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

Separatists in Balochistan have opposed the extraction of resources by Pakistani and foreign firms and have targeted Pakistani security forces and Chinese nationals working on multibillion-dollar projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

With AP inputs