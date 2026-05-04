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What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines

A viral “Let’s Buy Spirit” campaign is gaining traction online as thousands pledge funds to collectively purchase Spirit Airlines after its bailout failed.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 04, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines
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A surprising grassroots campaign is gaining traction online as budget travellers rally behind a bold idea: collectively buying Spirit Airlines. The initiative comes at a critical time for the ultra-low-cost carrier, which is reportedly facing the prospect of shutting down after a proposed USD 500 million federal rescue plan failed to win over key institutional investors.

A Social Media Push With Big Ambitions

The movement, widely known as 'Let’s Buy Spirit,' has spread rapidly across platforms like TikTok, where thousands of users are pledging small contributions in hopes of pooling enough funds to acquire the airline. Early estimates suggest the campaign has already generated around USD 22.8 million in informal commitments, with more than 37,000 people expressing interest.

The idea has struck a chord with frequent flyers who value Spirit’s low fares and see the airline as essential for affordable travel. Supporters argue that collective ownership could reshape how the airline operates, making it more accountable to customers rather than shareholders.

The Origin of the Idea

The campaign was sparked by Hunter Peterson, a voice actor who shared the concept in a now-viral TikTok video posted in early May. In the clip, which has attracted millions of views, Peterson suggested that if a fraction of U.S. adults contributed the cost of an average Spirit ticket, roughly USD 30 to USD 40, it could generate enough capital to purchase the airline.

He framed the concept as a form of 'people-powered ownership,' envisioning an airline run with public interest in mind rather than profit maximisation. Alongside the video, he launched a companion Instagram account that quickly amassed a large following, reflecting the idea’s widespread appeal.

Website Surge and Technical Setbacks

To organise the effort, Peterson introduced a website designed to collect pledges and share updates. However, the overwhelming response caused the site to crash shortly after launch. Traffic surged beyond expectations, temporarily taking the platform offline.

Peterson later explained that the technical issues were being addressed and that the site would return within a couple of days. It has since been restored, carrying a message that criticises corporate financial practices and emphasises that demand for budget travel remains strong.

Can It Actually Work?

While the enthusiasm behind the campaign is undeniable, significant hurdles remain. Acquiring and operating an airline involves complex regulatory approvals, massive capital requirements, and ongoing operational costs that go far beyond initial fundraising.

Still, the movement highlights a broader sentiment among travellers: frustration with traditional airline economics and a desire for more accessible, consumer-focused alternatives. Whether or not the effort succeeds, it has already demonstrated the power of online communities to mobilise around unconventional ideas.

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