What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire

Israel has set up a 'Yellow Line' in southern Lebanon as a military buffer zone after a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Israel has announced the creation of a new military boundary, referred to as the 'Yellow Line,' in southern Lebanon. The line is intended to mark a separation zone between Israeli forces and areas considered potential security risks, echoing a similar framework previously used in Gaza Strip.

The move comes shortly after both countries agreed to a temporary 10-day ceasefire aimed at halting weeks of escalating violence involving the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

What the 'Yellow Line' Represents

According to the Israeli military, the 'Yellow Line' is not a formal border but a tactical demarcation designed to define operational zones on the ground. It acts as a buffer area, separating Israeli troops from regions where hostile activity may originate.

A comparable system has been in place in Gaza since October 2023, where it effectively divided the territory into controlled and contested sections. By extending this concept to Lebanon, Israel appears to be standardising its approach to managing active conflict zones.

Military Response to Alleged Violations

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated that individuals identified as militants crossed the line from the northern side and approached Israeli positions, allegedly breaching ceasefire conditions. In response, Israeli forces carried out targeted strikes, describing the actions as necessary self-defence measures against immediate threats.

Later updates from the military confirmed additional airstrikes in the same region. These operations reportedly targeted what the IDF described as a militant cell operating near Israeli troops, along with infrastructure such as underground access points believed to be used by Hezbollah fighters. Specific casualty figures were not disclosed.

Ceasefire Holds Amid Ongoing Tensions

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the situation on the ground remains fragile. Hezbollah has claimed it is observing the truce but warned it remains prepared to respond if violations occur.

Lebanon’s leadership, including President Joseph Aoun, has called for direct negotiations with Israel to stabilise the situation, secure troop withdrawals, and resolve long-standing border disputes.

Diverging International Positions

From the United States, Donald Trump indicated that Washington is pushing to prevent further Israeli strikes and is seeking diplomatic solutions involving both Lebanon and Hezbollah.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled a tougher stance, stating that military operations against Hezbollah are not yet complete.

The conflict, which began in early March, has resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in southern Lebanese regions, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire’s durability.