What Is Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO? Role, reports and controversies amid nationwide protests and crackdown

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO hit the headlines once again recently by reporting on the nationwide protests taking place in the Islamic Republic and the deaths in the crackdown. It pushed the Ali Khamenei-led cleric regime on backfoot by claiming that Iranian security forces had killed at least 3,428 protesters and arrested more than 10,000 others. With its headquarters in Oslo, the human rights organisation came out with such claims as it received information from within the Iranian health and education ministries. It also reported that at least 3,379 of the killings occurred during the height of the protest movement from January 8 to 12. IHRNGO Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam condemned the "mass killing of protesters on the streets in recent days", and warned that even the new figure represented an "absolute minimum" for the actual toll.

What is the Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO? Established in 2005, the non-profit international non-governmental organisation has focused on human rights in Iran. The non-partisan and politically independent group has been working on the abolition of the death penalty since its inception. It has also supported human rights defenders, empowered civil society and promoted all human rights for all citizens. It also publishes a bi-weekly Persian-language legal magazine called "Hoghooghe Ma", ("Our Rights") and airs a television programme called "Edam Bas Ast," or "Enough Executions."

One of its main objectives is the reporting and publishing of the death penalty cases, carried out secretly and those that have not been announced by the official media. The IHR NGO works with the international media to create awareness about the situation of the death penalty in Iran. The Oslo-based human rights organisation was the first to report the case of 27 year-old wrestler and protester, Navid Afkari and his brother. Their lawyers quit the case after being threatened by judicial authorities and were replaced by appointed lawyers. They claimed to have been tortured and forced into confessing to the crime they had not committed.

The IHR NGO also took up the case of Hassan Afshar, who was executed in July 2016 for allegedly raping another teenage boy, though he claimed that the relationship was consensual. Amiry-Moghaddam of the human rights group claimed that Afshar and other Sunni and Kurdish prisoners did not have a fair trial and were tortured during interrogation. The IHR came to the forefront once again in 2023 when it reported on the detention of the father of Mahsa Amini on the occasion of the first anniversary of her death.

The analysts believe that organisations like the IHR NGO has significant role to play in a conservative society like Iran, where, according to the UN, at least 40 individuals were executed in a single week in December.