What is IPCC? All you need to know about UN panel, whose report is 'code red for humanity'

IPCC in its latest climate change report on Monday said that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2021, 10:38 AM IST

IPCC in its latest climate change report on Monday said that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control as UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked the report as "code red for humanity." The report, by a United Nations climate panel, said that humans are "unequivocally" to blame as it warned the world is certainly going to face further climate disruptions for the coming decades, if not centuries. 

What is IPCC?

The full form of IPCC is Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It is a panel on climate change of UN that provides information relevant to human-induced climate change and the impacts it has naturally, politically and economically and the risk. The panel also tells the possible response options. 

IPCC headquarters: The UN climate change panel is headquartered in Switzerland's Geneva and it was founded in 1988 by Bert Bolin. 

The UN's IPCC is an internationally accepted authority on climate change as the panel works widely with collaboration by leading climate change scientists and with the consensus of participating governments. 

The IPCC's grave report comes just months before the COP26, 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is slated to take place in Glasgow, Scotland. 

The climate change report by the IPCC has come to conclusion after drawing from over 14,000 scientific studies. The report if immediate, rapid, and large-scale action is not taken to reduce emissions, in 20 years, the average global temperature will cross or reach 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold. 

What does the IPCC report mean for India?

The IPCC report for India means that in the coming years sea-level will rise as heatwaves and humid heat stress will be more intense and frequent. There will also be a glacial retreat in Hindu Kush Himalayas while intense tropical cyclones will hit India eventually leading to flooding and the monsoon will become erratic.

