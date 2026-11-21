IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi warned US that current developments are only beginning. Iran claims it shot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Strait of Hormuz, its 58th.

Iran Will See Enemy Humiliated More Than Ever: IRGC Chief Ahmad Vahidi

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief has issued a fresh warning to the US and its allies, declaring that the current military developments are only the beginning amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Ahmad Vahidi, commander-in-chief of IRGC, said Iran would witness its enemies being humiliated further. He made the remarks during a visit to an IRGC weapons facility, described as a 'missile city' in Iranian media.

"What is happening to the enemy is only the beginning. We will see the enemy humiliated and disgraced more than ever; it will become clear that truth prevails over falsehood. God has willed that falsehood be destroyed," he said, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

The tensions escalated following the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, which assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran retaliated by targeting US bases across the Gulf and restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. A fragile ceasefire has failed to hold.

Iran claims downing of US drone

On Saturday, the IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a newly deployed air defence system, Iran International reported.

The IRGC said its forces detected and intercepted the drone while monitoring aerial activity over the waterway, claiming it was the 58th US MQ-9 drone downed by Iran.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a long-endurance US military drone used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strikes.

IRGC warns US against prolonged confrontation

On Thursday, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said that Iran was prepared for all possible military scenarios and would not accept an indefinite state of neither war nor peace.

"We do not accept a situation of neither war nor peace," Mohebbi said, adding that the confrontation would either be resolved on the battlefield or Washington would have to accept Tehran's conditions, according to Press TV.

Mohebbi also spoke of Iran's efforts to strengthen its domestic air defence capabilities, claiming that the country had developed at least three new defence systems following the 12-day war.

Iran claims drone strike on US radar in Bahrain

On November 15, the IRGC claimed that it targeted a US air defence radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain with six drones.

They said the operation was part of its retaliatory campaign against US military actions. Bahrain, though, said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the central flashpoints in the confrontation between Iran and the US. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is a critical route for international energy supplies.

US President Donald Trump said Iran was willing to negotiate an agreement to end the ongoing war but had not offered terms acceptable to Washington.

Speaking at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said, "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal." "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever," he added.