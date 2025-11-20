What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?

Nepal protests: Gatherings have been banned in Bara district, where Gen Z members clashed with supporters of ousted PM KP Sharma Oli's party.

Gen Z protests: Fresh protests have erupted in Nepal after a fight broke out between young protestors and loyalists of the former ruling party that was overthrown in 'Gen Z' uprising in September 2025. Subsequently, a curfew has been imposed in parts of Nepal. Gatherings have been banned in the country's Bara district, where Gen Z members clashed with supporters of ousted former prime minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML). The curfew will be in place till 8 PM (local time), as per the order from the District Administration Office, Bara.

Why Gen-Z protests are erupting again

The situation deteriorated on Wednesday, when young protestors and CPN-UML workers both held rallies in the Simara area of Bara district. Soon, scuffles broke out between the two groups. The fresh protest come months after the September unrest in which around 76 people were killed during demonstrations. The protests were triggered by anger over a brief government ban on social media and led by protesters under the loose 'Gen Z' umbrella title.

Nepal PM appeals for calm

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki has appealed for calm. She called on all parties to 'refrain from unwanted political provocation' and to trust the democratic process ahead of elections set for March 5, 2026. The former chief justice was appointed interim prime minister after the September uprising.

