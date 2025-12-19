What is Green Card lottery program? Trump suspends Brown University program after deadly shooting incident

This decision marks a notable shift in immigration policy, with debate intensified after it was revealed that the suspect involved in the Brown University and MIT shootings entered the country through this program.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the move, stating, "The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country. In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people."



What is Green Card lottery program (Diversity Visa Program)?



The US government initiative, the green card lottery program, grants up to 55,000 permanent resident visas annually to individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. It aims at individuals from countries with low immigration rates to the US, many of whom hail from Africa.



With this program, Indian immigration to the US saw a significant jump, with 93,450 Indians moving in 2021 and 127,010 in 2022; however, the number dipped to 78,070 in 2023, making India ineligible for the green card lottery (Diversity Visa Program) until 2028. With this route closed, Indians are left relying on limited alternatives like H-1B to green card conversion, investment migration (like the $800,000 EB-5 visa), asylum, or family sponsorship.

Brown University shooting incident



The suspect in the Brown University mass shooting was found dead Thursday (local time), having taken his own life, CNN reported. The shooter's dead body was found in a New Hampshire storage facility, the outlet reported, citing Providence Police Chief Oscar L. Perez Jr.'s statement. The mass shooting on December 13 at the Ivy League school left two students dead and nine others injured. Providence Police Chief Perez Jr. stated that Valente acted alone during the attack, as per CNN.

Valente had previously been enrolled at Brown University in the Master of Science PhD program in physics. University President Christina Hull Paxson said he attended from September 2000 to April 2001 before taking a leave of absence and formally withdrawing in July 2003. During his time at Brown, he was enrolled only in physics courses, most of which were held in the Barus & Holley Engineering and Physics building, where the shooting occurred. Paxson added that Valente was not affiliated with the university at the time of the attack.



(With inputs from agencies)