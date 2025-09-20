What is Gold Card? US permanent residency programme, know how it works; What will Indians benefit?

The US President Donald Trump administration has launched a premium immigration programme for rich persons globally, under which they would receive a permanent US residency through expensive “Gold Cards” that would help in growing the US Treasury.

The US President Donald Trump administration has launched a premium immigration programme for rich persons globally, under which they would receive a permanent US residency through expensive “Gold Cards” that would help in growing the US Treasury. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the programme on Friday, describing it as a landmark approach in the way America deals with legal immigration by initiating programmes for rich applicants who can contribute financially to the US.

What is ‘Gold Card’ programme?

Under the Gold Card programme, individual applicants will pay USD 1 million (approximately Rs 8.5 crore) for permanent residency, while corporations sponsoring employees will pay USD 2 million per person. The programme replaces existing employment-based green card categories EB-1 and EB-2, starting with 80,000 available visas. “You can prove exceptional value for the United States of America by contributing a million dollars to the United States of America,” Secretary Lutnick explained during a press briefing. “That's pretty good expectation that they're highly valuable.”

What will Gold Card holders receive?

They will be classified as “privileged permanent residents” with full rights to live and work in the United States permanently, including a pathway to citizenship. Applicants will be taxed by the US government regardless of where their income is earned globally. Lutnick noted this requirement may discourage applicants with complex international financial arrangements. The global tax obligation represents a significant commitment, as the US is one of only a few countries that taxes citizens and permanent residents on worldwide income, potentially subjecting wealthy applicants to double taxation depending on their home country's tax treaties with the US.

Applicants will undergo the “more rigorous vetting than has ever been done before”. The screening will cost an additional USD 15,000 per applicant and will be conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. Lutnick cited the substantially higher fees as justification for enhanced security screening. The programme specifically excludes individuals with national security concerns or criminal backgrounds, like existing green card programmes.

How Gold Card Visa works?

The Gold Card Visa works as a retention mechanism for corporates, wherein USD 2 million is invested in the individuals. If a sponsored employee leaves the company, the Gold Card becomes invalid unless the new employer has also purchased Gold Cards for their workforce. “If that person doesn't have a gold card that they bought for them, they're going to work with someone else in another country,” Lutnick explained. However, the original sponsoring company retains ownership of the card and can transfer it to a new employee after paying additional vetting and transfer fees.

The “Trump Platinum Card” programme requires congressional approval and costing USD 5 million. This programme would not offer permanent residency or a path to citizenship, and holders would only pay US taxes on American-sourced income. The Platinum programme is expected to allow holders to stay in the US for more than the current 120-day annual limit for certain visa categories, though more details are awaited.

The administration says the Gold Card programme will generate over USD100 billion for the US Treasury, while the future Platinum programme could bring in USD1 trillion. Implementation is likely within one month, with other green card categories expected to be suspended. A dedicated website, trumpcard.gov, will handle applications. The programme represents a dramatic shift from traditional employment-based immigration, which has historically focused on skills and job market needs rather than wealth.

For wealthy Indians considering US residency, the programme offers a potentially faster route than existing investor visa programmes, though the global tax requirement and substantial upfront costs may limit appeal to those with significant international business interests. The Gold Card programme helps reduce overall immigration numbers through higher barriers to entry.

