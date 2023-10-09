What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza. Know what is Gaza Strip and how its an important territory in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

An unforeseen attack was launched on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas on October 7. The group controls the densely populated Gaza strip along the Israel borders. They launched an unforeseen attack on Israel from Gaza. This unleashed a plethora of brutality by the militant group on Israeli unarmed civilians.

Sexual assault of women numerous killings to videos coming to light with terrorists chanting "Allah-ho-Akbar". The brutality of the terrorists is unexplainable. The Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the UK, and other nations. It has held control over the Gaza Strip since 2007.

History of Gaza Strip

The roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict date back to British colonial rule. It all started when in 1947, the United Nations passed Resolution 181, aiming to divide the British Mandate of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. This sparked the first Arab-Israeli war in May 1948 on the creation of Israel.

Israel emerged victorious in the war but this displaced over 750,000 Palestinians and divided territory into Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Read: Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

What is Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is a 41 km long and 10 km wide Palestinian land situated on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is home to about 2.3 million people, making it the highest population density in the world.

The air space and shoreline of Gaza or the Gaza Strip are controlled by Israel and restrict the movement of individuals crossing the borders. Eqypt on the other side controls the movement of individuals through its border.

Conclusion

The motive behind this attack remains unclear as it was launched without any warning. Hamas has also called Palestinians and other Arabs to the militant operations to "sweep away the occupation."