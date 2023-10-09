Headlines

What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

'BJP to get record victory this time': CM Shivraj Chouhan shows confidence ahead of MP assembly polls 2023

Meet IAS Prateek Jain, ex-IFoS, BITS Pilani alumnus, who cracked UPSC at 25, bagged AIR...

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and more: All you can watch at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears the air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza. Know what is Gaza Strip and how its an important territory in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

An unforeseen attack was launched on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas on October 7. The group controls the densely populated Gaza strip along the Israel borders. They launched an unforeseen attack on Israel from Gaza. This unleashed a plethora of brutality by the militant group on Israeli unarmed civilians. 

Sexual assault of women numerous killings to videos coming to light with terrorists chanting "Allah-ho-Akbar". The brutality of the terrorists is unexplainable.  The Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the UK, and other nations. It has held control over the Gaza Strip since 2007. 

History of Gaza Strip 

The roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict date back to British colonial rule. It all started when in 1947, the United Nations passed Resolution 181, aiming to divide the British Mandate of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. This sparked the first Arab-Israeli war in May 1948 on the creation of Israel. 

Israel emerged victorious in the war but this displaced over 750,000 Palestinians and divided territory into Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. 

Read: Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

What is Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is a 41 km long and 10 km wide Palestinian land situated on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is home to about 2.3 million people, making it the highest population density in the world. 

The air space and shoreline of Gaza or the Gaza Strip are controlled by Israel and restrict the movement of individuals crossing the borders. Eqypt on the other side controls the movement of individuals through its border. 

Conclusion 

The motive behind this attack remains unclear as it was launched without any warning. Hamas has also called Palestinians and other Arabs to the militant operations to "sweep away the occupation."

ODI World Cup 2023: Why Shubman Gill not playing in India vs Australia match today

Asian Games 2023: India create history, wins 100th medal as women's Kabaddi team win Gold

Meet 24-year-old medalist, who worked as waiter and earned just Rs 3000 monthly, ended up winning bronze in Asian Games

Meet India's youngest unicorn founder who built Rs 11556 crore firm after dropping out of US college, his net worth is..

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

