What is Donald Trump's law suit against Wall Street Journal for article over link to Jeffrey Epstein?

Donald Trump’s lawsuits against the press continue to stumble: while Murdoch defends the Wall Street Journal in Miami, a federal judge in Florida has already tossed Trump’s massive defamation case against the New York Times.

Moving a Miami federal court, Rupert Murdoch, Chairman Emeritus of News Corp, has asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump against the Wall Street Journal. Trump has filed a $10-billion lawsuit over the article on his alleged links to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Calling the case "an affront to the First Amendment", Murdoch claimed that the report about a birthday note Donald Trump allegedly sent to Epstein is accurate and does not malign the president’s character.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein hit the headlines in 2006 when he was charged with sexually abusing underage girls. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to two felony counts. Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. If media reports are to be believed, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were associates; they were frequently seen together at social gatherings in Florida and New York. The US president has clarified that he had expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club after repeated disagreements.

Wall Street Journal report on Donald Trump

The Wall Street Journal published a news item on July 17 on a 'birthday book' compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday. According to the news story published, Trump had sent a signed note to Epstein alongside a sketch of a naked woman in 2003. Lawyers for Murdoch claimed that the article was accurate and not defamatory.

Earlier on Friday, in a separate case, a US federal judge dismissed Trump’s $15 billion defamation case against The New York Times. Citing deficiencies in its legal foundation, District Judge Steven Merryday ruled that Trump had failed to comply with a federal requirement demanding a “short and plain statement” justifying his claim for relief.