What is controversy over Chinese ‘spy’ balloon floating in US airspace? Why US didn’t shoot it down

Chinese "spy" balloon over US airspace (Photo - Reuters)

The authorities in the United States were left concerned over the safety of their citizens and possible surveillance after a suspected “spying” balloon was spotted over their airspace. The “spy” balloon belongs to China and is expected to stay up there for a few days.

The already-strained US-China relationship has become tenser due to the “spy” balloon controversy which has caused major controversy in the United States. Meanwhile, the Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon for now.

While China has claimed that the alleged spying balloon is floating over the US airspace for “research purposes”, an official from the Pentagon told reporters that they have very strong reasons to believe that the Chinese balloon was flying over "sensitive sites" to collect information.

As per AP reports, the balloon was spotted in Montana, home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile launch facilities at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Further, China has claimed that the balloon strayed its course and they regret entering the US airspace.

Know the China-US “spy” balloon controversy

A while balloon-like structure owned by China was spotted over the airspace of the United States over a sensitive security region, which sparked a wave of concern among officials. The alleged Chinese spy balloon loomed over the sky, but the US authorities decided not to shoot it down.

While the Pentagon upped its defences and claimed that the balloon is floating over the US with the purpose of spying, China claimed that the “spy” balloon has been floating there for research purposes and had reportedly strayed from its course.

In a press briefing after the incident, the Pentagon said similar balloons have been spotted in the past as well. As per the reports in The Washington Post, similar “spy” balloons were spotted over Hawaii and Guam, and US has taken steps to ensure it does not collect sensitive information.

The Chinese balloon, of the size of three buses, laced with a significant number of payloads will probably be over the United States for a few days, the Pentagon said on Friday asserting that it has surveillance capabilities.

The development has angered the United States and in protest has cancelled the Beijing trip of Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who was scheduled to leave for China on Friday night. This would have been the first visit of a top American diplomat to China in several years.

The US further said that it is “too risky” to shoot down the balloon, despite having F-22 fighter jets ready to destroy it. The officials said that they will be observing the balloon for now, and shooting it down would create a debris field large enough that it could have put people at risk in Montana.

(With inputs from agencies)

