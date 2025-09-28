What is 'Clog the toilet' racist campaign launched against Indians after Trump's H-1B visa order?

Earlier this month, Trump announced his administration was drastically spiking the yearly fee for H-1B visa applications. The statement sparked panic and confusion among foreign workers, who rushed to book their tickets back to America, with many paying huge ticket prices. Read on to know more.

After United States President Donald Trump announced a major crackdown of the H-1B visa for foreign professionals, his supporters and far-right groups launched a hateful online campaign. Dubbed "Operation Clog the Toilet," the effort involves deliberately overloading airlines' online booking systems to prevent Indians or other foreigners from returning to the US. However, it was later clarified by US officials that the move only applied to fresh applicants, not existing holders or renewals.

How did online groups execute the campaign?

After Trump announced a steep new fee on H-1B visa applications, far-right forums launched a coordinated campaign to block flight seats. Trolls began searching for India-US flights, and as part of the effort, they would start the checkout process without actually paying, temporarily making seats unavailable for genuine buyers. After the block expired, they would start the process again, also driving up flight ticket prices. The campaign plans were discussed on online platforms such as 4chan, Telegram, and others. Many of the posts were filled with racist slurs and abusive comments targeting Indian people.

What is Trump's H-1B visa fee order?

Earlier this month, Trump announced his administration was drastically spiking the yearly fee for H-1B visa applications. The statement sparked panic and confusion among foreign workers, who rushed to book their tickets back to America, with many paying huge ticket prices. US officials later clarified the move only applied to new visa applicants. "Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged," the US White House press secretary said in a statement.